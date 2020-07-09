Agent Raghav Netflix Release Date, Cast & All Updates

- Advertisement -

Agent Raghav – Crime Branch is an Indian crime fiction anthology television series. The series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on September 5 2015. the first season of the series has successfully completed 60 episodes each episode of the series ahs a runtime of around 45 minutes holding more than million active viewers. In this article, I’ll discuss the Agent Raghav Netflix release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

The series is created by Abhimanyu Singh, directed by Rajesh Ranshinghe, Govind Agrawal, Arif Ali Ansari. It follows the Crime fiction genre. Contiloe Entertainment is the production company involved in producing the television web series. Based on the positive response from the Indian entertainment audience community development ahs planned to reach various regions of different parts of the countries through online video strong platform

When Is Agent Raghav Netflix Release Date?

Agent Raghav will be released on July 15, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that there won’t be any major changes in the release date of the television web series. Fans can enjoy the series as announced by the development.

As announced earlier the series will be streamed through video-on-demand service. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Agent Raghav.

Who Are The Cast Included In Agent Raghav?

Cast details of the series are regularly updated from the development. The development has been updating the progress of the series though social networks and blog posts. These are the information related to the cast details of the television web series. We have gathered cast information from t internet sources for you to get a glimpse of information about the performance artist included in the series.

Following are the cast included in Agent Raghav

Sharad Kelkar as Agent Raghav Sinha,

Aahana Kumra as Agent Trisha Dewan,

Mahesh Manjrekar as Dilip Chauhan- chief of the CBI Crime Branch,

Deepali Pansare as Agent Gauri, ex Tech Expert,

Danish Pandor as an Agent Rajbir,

Jason Tham as Agent Bikram,

Reena Aggarwal as Forensic Doctor Aarti Mistry,

Swati Rajput as Agent Swati,

Gautam Ahuja as Young Raghav,

Rajesh Dwivedi as Magician Zorrino,

Sara Khan as Radhika,

Payal Rohatgi as Marzena,

Nazea Hasan Sayed as Mihika Rajput,

Deepshikha Nagpal as Devdasi,

Gavie Chahal as Prashant Surve,

Suchitra Pillai as Vasundhara Vohra,

Chestha Bhagat as Sunidhi Vohra,

Alefia Kapadia as Sushma Uppel,

Mitika Sharma as Ritu Sharma,

Deeksha Kanwal Sonal as Sona / Pooja / Esha / Nandini,

Malini Kapoor as Flavia,

Ridheema Tiwari as Manasvi,

Rishina Kandhari as Dr. Sunaina Sinhal Mehta,

Farhaan Patel as Ratan,

Riaa Chandra as Shruti,

Jannat Zubair Rahmani as Rohan Arora,

Sumit Kaul as Subhodh Arora,

Vimarsh Roshan as Randeep Garewal,

Amit Dolawat as Vijay Chauhan,

Ajay Kumar Nain as Inspector Sharma,

Sunayana Fozdar as Gargi Chaddha,

Siraj Mustafa Khan as Roby,

Tarul Swami as Dr.Nigam,

Resha Konkar as Mona,

Gajendra Chauhan as Mr. Bajaj,

Ahsaas Channa as Naina,

Seema Pandey as Maya Banerjee,

Ishita Vyas as Gehna,

Rushad Rana as Rocky/ Vineet/Rishabh Tandon,,

Sonali Nikam as Akansha,

Akshay Sethi as Sumit,

Ekroop Bedi as Alpana,

Jyoti Gauba as Arundhati Devi,

Aashish Kaul as Mr. Joshi,

Nidhi Jha as Christie Xavier,

Kunal Bakshi as Inspector Srivastav,

Naresh Suri as Marconi,

Rohit Tailor as PSI,

Muskaan Nancy James,

Poorti Arya.