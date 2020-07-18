- Advertisement -

Younger adults below the age of 35 are beginning to contract the coronavirus at an alarming rate.

Physicians are finding that younger patients don’t present with a fever as a primary symptom as often as adult patients.

Recent coronavirus vaccine trials are promising, and Dr. Anthony Fauci believes a vaccine could arrive at late 2020 at the earliest.

physicians have started to note that younger patients tend to present with slightly different symptoms than adults.

Whereas a fever has long been the symptom most associated with the coronavirus.

younger adults below age 35 are more likely to display symptoms like abdominal pain and pain.

The range of symptoms continues to expand, so younger folks often do come in now somewhat to our surprise with no fever.

This abdominal pain seems to affect them slightly more,” stated Dr. William Schaffner, a physician who also works as a Infectious Disease professor at Vanderbilt University.

Additional COVID-19 symptoms physicians see in higher frequency with younger adults consist of acute migraine headaches, nausea, and diarrhea.

The simple fact that we see slightly different coronavirus symptoms appear is par for the course to get a virus that has perplexed doctors and researchers .

Recall that the virus had been around for a complete month before doctors started to notice that a loss of smell and taste was linked to the coronavirus.

As it stands now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists the following COVID-19 symptoms people should look out for:

The CDC notes that these signs often appear approximately 2-14 days following first exposure to the virus.

In terms of people over the age of 34, the most usual symptoms remain cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, and confusion.

It’s also worth noting that coronavirus patients that tend to exhibit the most severe symptoms have a tendency to possess underlying comorbidities such as chronic cardiac disease, diabetes, or chronic cardiovascular disease.

Incidentally, there have been studies that have found that smokers are over 14% likely to end up with severe coronavirus symptoms compared to non-smokers.

Meanwhile, the race to come up with a coronavirus vaccine remains continuing. Although nothing is a promise.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that a successful vaccine might arrive as early as late 2020.

To that point, Moderna’s Phase 1 trial of its prospective coronavirus vaccine discovered that 45 volunteers who took the vaccine grown coronavirus antibodies.

What is more, none of the volunteers exhibited severe side effects.

A more comprehensive trial between 30,000 Americans is slate to start later this month.