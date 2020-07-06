Home Entertainment After Life Season 2 - Everything in one Place
EntertainmentTV SeriesNetflix

After Life Season 2 – Everything in one Place

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
- Advertisement -

Ricky Gervais’ brutally honest comedy After Life is coming back to Netflix for a second series.

After Life season 2 Release date on Netflix?

After Life season 2 first impression: Ricky Gervais' series ...

Previously, Netflix announced the news of a second season – Gervais: “I have never had a reaction like this before. It’s been insane. And heartwarming. But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I’ll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really.”

Now talking further After Life will return for a second series on 24th April 2020.

Who will be in the cast of After Life season two?

Gervais will definitely be back as the creator and star of the show and, although casting hasn’t been confirmed, however it is expected that most of the original actors will reprise their roles in the sitcom, thus it includes:-

  1. Kerry Godliman as Tony’s late wife Lisa.
  2. Ashley Jensen as the nurse of Tony’s father.
  3. Roisin Conaty as local prostitute Daphne.
  4. Diane Morgan as Tony’s colleague.
  5. Tony Way as Tony’s colleague and friend.
  6. Mandeep Dhillon as a trainee journalist.
  7. David Bradley as Tony’s father.
  8. Tom Basden as Tony’s boss and brother-in-law Matt.
  9. Penelope Wilton as widow Anne.
  10. Paul Kaye as the psychiatrist.
Also Read:   Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   After LIfe Season 2: Cast, Release Date, And Summary
Debarshi Bhattacharjee

Must Read

Absentia Season 3 Release Date, Cast & All Updates

TV Series Kavin -
Absentia is an American thriller drama television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on...
Read more

Android Malware FakeSpy: Resurfaced And Is Now Targeting Users Across The United States And Western Europe

Technology Kumar Saurabh -
A classic bit of Android malware named FakeSpy has resurfaced and is currently targeting customers across the USA and Western Europe. The program is capable...
Read more

Dark Desire Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

Netflix Kavin -
Dark Desire is a Mexican thriller drama web television series. The first announcement about the series came back in May 2019. the development has...
Read more

Intelligence Release Date, Cast & All Update

TV Series Kavin -
Intelligence is an American cyber-themed action-adventure television series. The series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on January 7, 2014. The...
Read more

The Capture Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

TV Series Kavin -
The Capture is a British mystery crime-drama series. The first announcement about the television web series came back in May 2019. The development has...
Read more

You Season 3 Release Date, Cast & All Update

Netflix Kavin -
You is an American psychological thriller television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on...
Read more

Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Gravity Falls Season 3

TV Series Sunidhi -
A photonovel dubbed Gravity Falls: Lost Legends became posted in 2018 that included new original content. The comedian turned into written by means of...
Read more

Here’s Is Everything You Know About New Girl Season 8

TV Series Sunidhi -
Plot Jessica always found a way out of any, even the maximum nightmarish situation. And now, while she came to the apartment where she lived...
Read more

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition Costs were Much lower than Quotes

Education Nitu Jha -
Imagine if the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition Costs were Much lower than Quotes? That's what a questionnaire requested fans.
Also Read:   Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know
Some clients received Nielsen questionnaires suggesting...
Read more

Galaxy Note 20: Leaked Price By One Of The Top Samsung Insider

Technology Kumar Saurabh -
The Galaxy Note 20 series will start on August 5th, using preorders place to launch soon after the press event. A leaker familiarized with Samsung...
Read more
© World Top Trend