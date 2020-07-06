After Life Season 2 – Everything in one Place

- Advertisement -

Ricky Gervais’ brutally honest comedy After Life is coming back to Netflix for a second series.

After Life season 2 Release date on Netflix?

Previously, Netflix announced the news of a second season – Gervais: “I have never had a reaction like this before. It’s been insane. And heartwarming. But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I’ll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really.”

Now talking further After Life will return for a second series on 24th April 2020.

Who will be in the cast of After Life season two?

Gervais will definitely be back as the creator and star of the show and, although casting hasn’t been confirmed, however it is expected that most of the original actors will reprise their roles in the sitcom, thus it includes:-

Kerry Godliman as Tony’s late wife Lisa. Ashley Jensen as the nurse of Tony’s father. Roisin Conaty as local prostitute Daphne. Diane Morgan as Tony’s colleague. Tony Way as Tony’s colleague and friend. Mandeep Dhillon as a trainee journalist. David Bradley as Tony’s father. Tom Basden as Tony’s boss and brother-in-law Matt. Penelope Wilton as widow Anne. Paul Kaye as the psychiatrist.