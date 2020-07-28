Home Entertainment Celebrities Addison Rae is in the news because of her ongoing friendship with...
EntertainmentCelebrities

Addison Rae is in the news because of her ongoing friendship with American model Kourtney Kardashian.

By- Anoj Kumar
Addison Rae is within the news due to her ongoing friendship with American model Kourtney Kardashian which continues to get stronger as they’re spending extra time collectively!

The famous 19-year-old Tik-Tok star Addison Rae was seen with 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian at Nobu restaurant, the place they’re having dinner. That is the second time this week after they each are seen collectively. They have been seen in a similar restaurant on Wednesday and Friday night time!

Earlier than going out for dinner with Kourtney, she praised a video additionally wherein she was with Kourtney, Simon Huck, Phil Riportella, Scott Sick, and Disick youngsters.

WHO DO WE KNOE ABOUT RAE? WHO IS SHE?

Addison Rae Eastering, who’s born on sixth October 2020. Addison is a well-known American TikTok star and a dancer. She is thought for her TikTok dance movies. Her dad and mom Monty and Sheri are additionally on TikTok and have their accounts. She initially needed to grow to be a sports activities actions broadcaster.

WHO IS KOURTNEY?

Kourtney is an American mannequin and socialite. She was born on 18th April 1979. She is concerned within the vogue trade together with her sisters Kim and Khloe.

HOW DO THEY KNOW EACH OTHER?

Mason (10-year-old), who’s the son of Kourtney, grew to become very well-known on social media. Mason had two TikTok accounts which he was operating, they have been eliminated by his mom Kourtney as a result of he’s too younger for operating any social media. Mason later joined Instagram the place he instructed some gossip concerning the Kardashian household after that his father Scott shut his Instagram account too.

And after that, in this time, Mason began his fandom for Addison Rae, after which they made a collab TikTok video. After doing the collab video with Mason, Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian spent a while with one another.

Anoj Kumar

