The number of active cases in Kolkata has doubled in the last fortnight. While on June 29, the town had 1,772 active instances; on Sunday, the number was 3,568. The state has 10,500 active cases at present.

There are no beds left to take care of Covid-19 patients in many private hospitals in Kolkata, while in others, the number of beds is quickly drying up as the city has witnessed a sharp spike in Covid-19 favorable circumstances.

While the state government has prepared 10,862 beds in 80 Covid-19 designated hospitals across the state, in Kolkata, there are 2,062 beds in seven state-run hospitals and hospitals that the government has designated as Covid-19 hospitals.

There are 1,414 beds in 32 private hospitals in Kolkata, including some of the city’s best known super-specialty hospitals, where Covid-19 patients are treated.

According to statistics released by the authorities, in at least 13 of these 32 hospitals in the city, there are no beds vacant as on date. In the remainder, only around 218 beds were vacant, as reported by the various hospitals.

“Government hospitals have over 10,000 beds for Covid-19 patents throughout the state. Compared to this, the private hospitals are restricted and have less than 2,000 beds. Hence they are drying up fast. We still have a huge vacancy in government hospitals, and the number of beds is also being raised,” said a leading official of the state health department.

In government hospitals, 70 percent of the beds are empty, while less than 20 percent of the private hospitals’ beds are empty.

“Many people living in cities such as Kolkata and urban areas are more inclined towards private medical care facilities. Even though the state-run hospitals in Bengal provide the best treatment at a lower cost,” said a specialist connected to the global advisory body that’s been set up to advise the Mamata Banerjee administration.

To cope with the health emergency, many leading private hospitals in the city have launched’home care packages’ for Covid-19 patients with moderate symptoms undergoing treatment at home.

“We have three packages ranging from Rs 4,500 to Rs 16,000. This includes teleconsultation, tool-kit comprising masks, PPE, gloves, pulse oximeter, and vaporizer, which can be home-delivered and emergency services such as free ambulance pick up. But the patient has to be less than 58-years old, must have mild symptoms and shouldn’t have diseases such as diabetes and asthma,” said a senior doctor of a hospital in south Kolkata.

In June, the government had tied up with a few private hospitals in Kolkata to start Satellite Health Facilities (SHFs), a version of observation wards in healthcare units’ vicinity, where coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients with no or mild symptoms could be treated, while setting aside beds in the committed hospitals for critically-ill patients.

“These two arrangements — SHFs and SHCs — were launched for the first time in India to maintain hospital beds free for critically ill Covid-19 patients amid a daily spike in the amount of positive instances,” a senior official said.