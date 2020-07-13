Home Corona Active cases in Kolkata has doubled in the last fortnight
Corona

Active cases in Kolkata has doubled in the last fortnight

By- Nitu Jha
- Advertisement -

The number of active cases in Kolkata has doubled in the last fortnight. While on June 29, the town had 1,772 active instances; on Sunday, the number was 3,568. The state has 10,500 active cases at present.
There are no beds left to take care of Covid-19 patients in many private hospitals in Kolkata, while in others, the number of beds is quickly drying up as the city has witnessed a sharp spike in Covid-19 favorable circumstances.

The number of active cases in Kolkata has doubled in the past fortnight. While on June 29, the city had 1,772 active instances; on Sunday, the number was 3,568. The state has 10,500 active cases currently.

While the state government has prepared 10,862 beds in 80 Covid-19 designated hospitals across the state, in Kolkata, there are 2,062 beds in seven state-run hospitals and hospitals that the government has designated as Covid-19 hospitals.

Also Read:   The World Health Organization (WHO) Says That Some Treatments Can Restrict The Seriousness of New Coronavirus Cases

There are 1,414 beds in 32 private hospitals in Kolkata, including some of the city’s best known super-specialty hospitals, where Covid-19 patients are treated.

According to statistics released by the authorities, in at least 13 of these 32 hospitals in the city, there are no beds vacant as on date. In the remainder, only around 218 beds were vacant, as reported by the various hospitals.

“Government hospitals have over 10,000 beds for Covid-19 patents throughout the state. Compared to this, the private hospitals are restricted and have less than 2,000 beds. Hence they are drying up fast. We still have a huge vacancy in government hospitals, and the number of beds is also being raised,” said a leading official of the state health department.

Also Read:   Coronavirus Symptoms Have Been Added To The Official Record
Also Read:   Coronavirus Symptoms Have Been Added To The Official Record

In government hospitals, 70 percent of the beds are empty, while less than 20 percent of the private hospitals’ beds are empty.

“Many people living in cities such as Kolkata and urban areas are more inclined towards private medical care facilities. Even though the state-run hospitals in Bengal provide the best treatment at a lower cost,” said a specialist connected to the global advisory body that’s been set up to advise the Mamata Banerjee administration.

To cope with the health emergency, many leading private hospitals in the city have launched’home care packages’ for Covid-19 patients with moderate symptoms undergoing treatment at home.

“We have three packages ranging from Rs 4,500 to Rs 16,000. This includes teleconsultation, tool-kit comprising masks, PPE, gloves, pulse oximeter, and vaporizer, which can be home-delivered and emergency services such as free ambulance pick up. But the patient has to be less than 58-years old, must have mild symptoms and shouldn’t have diseases such as diabetes and asthma,” said a senior doctor of a hospital in south Kolkata.

Also Read:   Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said in a video conference using Chief Ministers that a lockdown would continue

In June, the government had tied up with a few private hospitals in Kolkata to start Satellite Health Facilities (SHFs), a version of observation wards in healthcare units’ vicinity, where coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients with no or mild symptoms could be treated, while setting aside beds in the committed hospitals for critically-ill patients.

Also Read:   Coronavirus symptoms are no longer a mystery

“These two arrangements — SHFs and SHCs — were launched for the first time in India to maintain hospital beds free for critically ill Covid-19 patients amid a daily spike in the amount of positive instances,” a senior official said.

- Advertisement -
Nitu Jha

Must Read

Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest News

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Good news for all of the fans and the audience who are currently awaiting this series. That's Netflix as we're expecting that the Ares...
Read more

Cobra Kai Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And What Else Do We Know?

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Cobra Kai is an American action comedy-drama web television. It is set almost 34 years following the Karate kid movie. The initiation of the...
Read more

Indiana Jones 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check Out All Updates

Movies Ajeet Kumar -
Indiana Jones is a digital press franchise(a collection of movies, tv programs, and video games). It's based on the adventures of Dr. Henry Walton"Indiana"...
Read more

The coronavirus’ Japan Effect Has Been Very Different Than in The United States

Top Stories Sankalp -
The coronavirus' Japan effect has been very different than in the united states, together with the nation relatively keeping the virus at bay without...
Read more

Good Girls Will Soon Return For Season 3. So When Will The New Episodes Of The Comedy-drama Series Be On Our Screens?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
GOOD GIRLS will soon return for 3. So when will the new episodes of this series be on our screens?
Also Read:   Restaurants Are Feeling Financial Pressure As The Coronavirus Pandemic
Fantastic Girls is about sisters...
Read more

Knightfall Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Everybody esteems a not too lousy story. The story told in Knightfall is, without doubt, a charming one that lists a first season in...
Read more

The Samsung Galaxy: Unveil A Cheap Fitness Tracker Along Side The Galaxy Watch 3

Technology Kumar Saurabh -
The Samsung Galaxy Fit line of fitness trackers is among the company's most significant properties, so it's no wonder that Samsung seems to be...
Read more

Westworld Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Information Here

HBO Santosh Yadav -
Season 3 of HBO's Westworld is arriving on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Nov. 17, 2020. According to insiders, the addicting, although confusing...
Read more

Active cases in Kolkata has doubled in the last fortnight

Corona Nitu Jha -
The number of active cases in Kolkata has doubled in the last fortnight. While on June 29, the town had 1,772 active instances; on...
Read more

Designated Survivor Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Check The All Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Designated survivor season 4: it's an American thriller conspiracy political drama tv series created by David Guggenheim. The first two seasons signed an agreement...
Read more
© World Top Trend