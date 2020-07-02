Home Entertainment According to the announcement it released
Entertainment

According to the announcement it released

By- Nitu Jha
According to the announcement it released this week, here’s how United says it will handle face mask issues:

If a flight attendant notices or is told about a customer onboard not wearing a face covering.

and they don’t have an exempt reason such as a medical issue.

that flight attendant will gently nudge the customer to wear one — and will provide a mask, if needed.

If the refusal persists, the flight attendant will try not to escalate the situation but will later file a report about what happened.

According to the announcement it released

That triggers a formal review process that’s evaluated once the passenger is back on the ground, and any decision to temporarily ban the passenger will result at that point.

Moreover, it’s not just United venturing into this potential blacklist territory.

Airlines for America, the industry trade group that represents major US airlines, put out an announcement at the same time as United’s that lays out more general steps along these lines that its partner carriers are taking.

It reads, in part, “Onboard the aircraft, crew members will announce specific details regarding the carrier’s face covering policy including the consequences passengers could face for violating the policy.

Nicholas Calio

“Each carrier will determine the appropriate consequences for passengers. who  found to be in noncompliance of the airline’s face covering policy up to and including suspension of flying privileges on that airline.”

That means some of the carriers this trade group represents — including Alaska Airlines.American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines — could decide to take steps up to and including the same blacklist-type measure as United.

“US airlines are very serious about requiring face coverings on their flights,” said Nicholas Calio, the trade group’s president and CEO.

“Carriers are stepping up enforcement of face coverings and implementing substantial consequences for those who do not comply with the rules.”

Nitu Jha

According to the announcement it released

