Absentia Season 3 Release Date, Cast & All Updates

By- Kavin
Absentia is an American thriller drama television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on September 25, 2017. Based on the positive response from the audience, community development has been updating the progress of the series through social media and press release. This is one of the few series which gets renewed soon after the completion of the previous season of the series. In this article, I’ll discuss Absentia season 3 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is created by Gaia Violo, Matt Cirulnick. It follows the Drama, Thriller, Crime genre. Oded Ruskin, Stana Katic, Matt Cirulnick, Julie Glucksman, Maria Feldman, Tamir Kfir are the executive producers of the television entertainment series. The production company involved in producing the television web series is Masha Productions. It said that the series has completed the second season of the series consisting of 20 episodes each episode having a runtime of around 45 minutes with more than million active viewers.

When Is Absentia Season 3 Release Date?

Absentia season 3 will be released on July 17, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the uneducated guesses suggest that the development has completed the shooting progress of the series and currently in the editing progress. Fans can enjoy the series as announced by the development.

As announced earlier development is planning to reach the audience through AXN. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the television web series. However, we’ll update you if the changes drop from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Absentia?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the cast details of the Absentia season 3. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that there won’t be any major changes in the cast details from the previous season of the series. The development has already retained most of the cast from the previous season of Absentia with an intention to maintain the continuity of the series. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist in the series.

Following are the cast included in Absentia

  • Stana Katic as Special Agent Emily Byrne,
  • Patrick Heusinger as Special Agent Nick Durand,
  • Cara Theobold as Alice Durand,
  • Neil Jackson as Jack Byrne,
  • Angel Bonanni as Detective Tommy Gibbs ,
  • Bruno Bichir as Dr. Daniel Vega,
  • Paul Freeman as Warren Byrne,
  • Ralph Ineson as Special Agent Adam Radford ,
  • Christopher Colquhoun as Special Agent Derek Crown,
  • Patrick McAuley as Flynn Durand,
  • Matthew Le Nevez as Special Agent Cal Isaac,
  • Natasha Little as Special Agent Julianne Gunnarsen,
  • Hugh Quarshie as Dr. Semo Oduwale,
  • Geoff Bell as Colin Dawkins,
  • Josette Simon as Rowena Kincade.
