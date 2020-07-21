Absentia: Is The Thriller Series Renewed For A Season 4?

Right here is all {that a} fan must know in regards to the fourth season of Absentia on Amazon Prime Video!

Well, well, well, as all of the individuals who love the series referred to as Absentia on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video should all be happy at this time due to the large premiere of its third season.

And as of proper now, followers have been asking updates in regards to the fourth installment as they have already got binge-watched the not too long ago released episodes of the show. Additionally, this factor is obvious as a result of why wouldn’t you need this series to have extra seasons? It provokes our ideas whereas that includes a mind-blowing efficiency from Stana Katic current within the highlight.

Has Absentia been renewed but for a fourth season or not?

However the primary disappointment got here out when individuals come to know that Amazon Prime Video has not said something concerning a possible season 4 of the series. Although there may be nothing to be unhappy about as a result of deep down in our hearts, and we all know that Absentia will get renewed for a fourth season for certain.

It is best to all know {that a} streaming large like Amazon Prime Video likes to attend for not less than a month or two after the release of an installment earlier than they even let loose any info concerning the series. Provided that Absentia has simply released its third season, the announcement may take some time. Additionally, there was a cliffhanger on the end of the third season, and nobody places a cliffhanger if they don’t need to renew the show.