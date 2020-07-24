About Renewal Of ‘Virgin River’ For Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 On Netflix! Must Read

Home TV Series Netflix About Renewal Of ‘Virgin River’ For Season 3 Ahead of Season 2...
Virgin River, among the excellent feel-good dramas which have arrived on Netflix lately, is returning for season 3 before its scheduled season 2 summer 2020 release date on Netflix.

For those unaware, the series stars Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Alexandra Breckenridge, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey. It is about a midwife who awakens after several events that are traumatic into northern California.

It is a small-town show that may normally be found on networks like Hallmark or ABC.

Season 2 has been expected to release over Netflix in the summertime but is not currently recorded for an August release meaning it’s likely it will not be available until September or October 2020 at the earliest.

We have discovered that season 3 of the Virgin River was given the green light and is expected to get underway with filming at a month.

It is not entirely rare for displays to be renewed ahead of a season. Orange Is the New Black was renewed for multiple seasons several years back along with The Umbrella Academy lately allegedly followed suit and in fact, Virgin River season 2 was renewed before season 1 even dropping on Netflix.

The series, as you may be aware, is filmed in Vancouver that’s currently set to reopen filming over the next few months (though that could change in a moment’s notice given the fluidity of the COVID situation).

Presently, based on Production Weekly, the series is set to start filming period 3 of the Virgin River from August 25th through December 11th.

That could mean we see season 3 of Virgin River added to Netflix in 2021 but may even be 2020. Again, it’s too early to say given how upward in the atmosphere what’s about filming right now.

Sea to Sea Productions will continue running the show with showrunner Sue Tenney ongoing in post for season 3. Chris Perry and Roma Roth watch as producers.

As you’re waiting for the seasons 2 and 3 to reach Netflix, go ahead and have a look at our hints on what to see next which includes Sweet Magnolias (currently waiting for a season 2 renewal).

