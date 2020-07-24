About Lost In Space Season 3 Release Date And Cast !

- Advertisement -

Lost In Space is an American science fiction television series written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

The series is a reboot of this 1965 television series of the same name. It’s based on Johann David Wyss’s 1812 novel titled”The Swiss Family Robinson”.

It follows the experiences of a family of space colonists whose spaceship veers off course and gets lost.

The first season of the show was released in April 2018. Following two successful seasons on 9th March 2020, the producer renewed the show.

Release Date

As of this date, the producer has not announced any official release date for the series.

This could be a result of the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus which has caused the entire entertainment industry to come on a halt.

But, there are lots of rumors going around and around that sometime mid might be released by the series from the year 2021.

Of course, as of now, nothing could be said for certain. As it will take a while for the producer to return to their job after the virus situation comes under control.

As soon as we do get any fresh tabs of interest to the release date of this series guys know but don't worry.

Who Is In Cast?

We can expect all of the characters and our casts once again to return for the release of this next season.

The casts and characters of Lost In Space Season 3 are composed of the following:

Molly Parker as Maureen Robinson

Toby Stephens as John Robinson

Parker Posey as Dr. Smith

Taylor Russell as Judy Robinson

Maxwell Jenkins as Will Robinson

Mina Sundwall as Penny Robinson

Brian Steele as the Robot