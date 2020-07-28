- Advertisement -

Have A Tour Of Italian Fashion And Design Without Leaving Your House

With travel restrictions, dreams of a fantastic holiday are simply out of reach. However, that does not mean we encourage artisans and ca research its craftsmanship. Two buddies from Bologna, Italy, Stefania Inama and Claudia Maresca, have teamed up with some of Italy’s chicest resorts to deliver the finest of Italian style . it accessories into your residence in their new endeavor, TheFashion And Design Screen Italian Summer. The Dressing Screen is an e-commerce platform that highlights over 80 brands introducing us with craftsmanship and style into artisans and manufacturers and found in June 2019.

Stumbling across local designers

while it is among the joys of travel, Fashion And Design. and TDS Italian Summer provides a platform while tourism is limited to encourage those swimmers. Allison Hoeltzel, the job’s fashion director, states, “I had been talking with Mariella of Palazzo Avino, I thought what a pity it was that she had a shop full of this exceptional product they had chosen months earlier, yet it had been unsure at the time if the hotel would have the ability to open. The Fashion And Design Screen came into the head, as it might give an internet platform to provide visibility to not just the resorts that were stunning but also these boutiques. Within this time, when individuals can not travel, TheFashion And Design Screen can deliver a little bit of Italy across the globe.”