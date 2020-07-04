Home TV Series Netflix A Touch of Green Release Date, Cast & All You Need To...
A Touch of Green Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

By- Kavin
A Touch of Green is a Taiwanese period drama television series. The series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on December 19, 2015. The development has been updating the progress of the series through digital medium and press release. The story of the series based on the 1971 short story of the same name by Pai Hsien-yung. The story of the television web series mainly focusses on the group of Republic of China Air Force pilots and their wives during the Chinese Communist Revolution (1945–49) in mainland China and the White Terror period.

The series is written by Huang Shih-ming, directed by Tsao Jui-yuan. It follows the Historical drama genre. Taipei Film Co, Ltd is the production company involved in producing the television series. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes with more than a million active viewers.

When Is A Touch of Green Netflix Release Date?

A Touch of Green is already released on July 1. Many might have already watched the television series. Those who are interested in the series have information. It was leaked earlier that the series might be delayed later releases as announced by the development.

The development has planned to reach various regions of different parts of the countries through online video streaming platforms. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the television web series. However, we’ll update you if any information from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In A Touch of Green?

Cast details of the series will be regularly updated through social media and press releases. The development has been updating the progress with an intention to engage the audience towards the upcoming season. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information performance artists included in the series.

Following are the cast included in Touch of Green

  • Cheryl Yang as Qin Qian-yi,
  • Tien-hsin as Zhou Wei-xun,
  • Weber Yang as Jiang Wei Cheng,
  • Gaby Chun-tian Lan as Shao Zhi-jian,
  • Wu Kang-ren as Guo Zhen,
  • Cindy Yu-han Lien as Zhu Qing,
  • Wen Chen-ling as Shao Mo-ting,
  • Zhuang Xin-yu as young Shao Mo-ing,
  • Hans Chung as Gu Zhao-jun,
  • Fan Kuang-yao as Fan Ren-xian,
  • Ban Tie-xiang as Mr. Gong,
  • Li Shao-jie as Wang Ying,
  • Shi Ming-shuai as Wang Gang,
  • Huang Shang-ho as Mr. Han.

 

