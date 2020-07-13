Home In News A Small-Sized Black Hole Is Hiding In Our Solar System
In NewsTop Stories

A Small-Sized Black Hole Is Hiding In Our Solar System

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • An unseen object appears to be interacting with other objects along the edge of our solar system, and researchers don’t know exactly what it is. 
  • Theories of “planet nine” have been proposed, but others believe it may be a tiny black hole.
  • Researchers plan on scanning the skies for evidence of the black hole using a new survey.

The hunt for the ever-elusive “Planet Nine” has taken scientists down some very strange roads. The idea that a planet exists in the outer reaches of our solar system and can’t be easily seen has been floating around for some time, and observations of other objects in the area suggest that there’s something big generating a gravitational pull. The easiest explanation would be a planet, but it’s not the only possibility.

Also Read:   Introduction To iPad Pro-Magic Keyboard

 Zooming Video Shows How Impressive the First Black Hole Photo Was

Scientists From Harvard University

Now, scientists from Harvard University in partnership with the Black Hole Initiative want to test the theory that the object that appears to be lurking on our system’s edge is actually a black hole. Yep, you read that correctly; there may be a  hole lurking right in our cosmic back yard.

The researchers plan on searching for this so-called “primordial” black hole using data from the Legacy Survey of Space Time, or LSST mission. The researchers say that they can use the data to search for evidence of accretion flares. That are created when objects get too close to a hole.

Also Read:   Peaky Blinders Season 6 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
Also Read:   EVERYTHING ABOUT LEGALLY BLONDE 3 – RELEASE DATE, CAST, PLOT AND DETAILS

“In the vicinity of a hole, small bodies that approach it will melt as a result of heating from the background accretion of gas from the interstellar medium onto the black hole,” Amir Siraj of Harvard said in a statement.

“Once they melt, the small bodies are subject to tidal disruption by the hole. Followed by accretion from the tidally disrupted body onto the black hole.” Dr. Avi Loeb, who is co-authoring the research, explains.

“Because holes are intrinsically dark, the radiation. That matter emits on its way to the mouth of the hole is our only way to illuminate this dark environment.”

Also Read:   Black Hole :An Unseen Object Seems to Be Interacting With Other Items Along The Edge of Our Solar System

The catch here is that the LSST hasn’t actually begun yet.  The hole itself, if it exists, would be an incredibly intriguing object for future study.

Milky Way Galaxy Is Hiding A Massive Collection Of New Galaxies

A “planet-mass” black hole could exist with a mass of between five and ten times that of our own planet. Being a hole, the object would be much, much smaller than Earth. And the researchers suggest it could be as tiny as a grapefruit.

Even at that size, it would have enough gravitational oomph to produce the kinds of movements in nearby objects.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Black Hole :An Unseen Object Seems to Be Interacting With Other Items Along The Edge of Our Solar System
Sweety Singh

Must Read

The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

Netflix Anand mohan -
The Haunting of the Hill House is one of the greatest horror drama series on Netflix. Based on the book which goes by the...
Read more

Dead Island 2 : Release Date, Gameplay, Plot And More Other Updates!!!

Gaming Anand mohan -
Dead Island two is an upcoming survival horror RPG match by Dambuster Studios. They discharged for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It...
Read more

Netflix Original Streaming Arrivals And Departures For The Week

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
Netflix is adding 16 new shows, movies, and specials in the second week of July. Of all the Netflix originals dropping this week, Cursed will...
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek are clinically stable

Celebrities Nitu Jha -
Amitabh Bachchan and his son, celebrity Abhishek Bachchan, who were admit to a hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for coronavirus, are"clinically stable," hospital...
Read more

NASA is Sending its Curiosity Rover on a Trip to a New Area of Mount Sharp, The Huge Peak at the Center

Technology Sankalp -
NASA is sending its Curiosity rover on a Trip to a new area of Mount Sharp, the Huge peak at the center of the...
Read more

Killing Eve Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Top Stories Anand mohan -
Ever since the release of the first season, Killing Eve has been acing hearts all around the world. The series received a renewal far...
Read more

Dead To Me Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Dead is an American tragicomedy that's created by Liz Feldman. The executive producers of this show are Will Ferrell, Feldman, Adam McKay, and Jessica...
Read more

CBSE 12th result 2020 has been announced and is available on the board’s official result website

Education Vikash Kumar -
CBSE 12th result 2020 LIVE: Over 12 lakh students who appeared at the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE class 12 examination can check...
Read more

The Boss Baby 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
An approaching American 3D computer-animated comedy film that's expected is Boss Baby 2. It is based loosely on Marla Frazee's 2010 picture book of...
Read more

The Watchmen Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates Here

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Even the"Gotham" city police-crime-superhero chase has become among the fascinating plots explored by the entertainment industries. Though at one point it was primarily Batman's...
Read more
© World Top Trend