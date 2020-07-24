Home In News A reusable coronavirus face mask
A reusable coronavirus face mask

By- Nitu Jha
A reusable coronavirus face mask will be at the prototyping phase.

A reusable coronavirus face mask

Researchers from MIT and Brigham and Women’s Hospital generated N95 face masks out of silicone featuring user-replaceable filters.

The silicone rubber is designed to withstand many sterilization procedures, which would enable healthcare workers to reuse the N95 cover several occasions.

The item could enter mass-production after getting the proper regulatory approvals.

The book coronavirus pandemic educated us that we couldn’t afford to be unprepared for an extremely infectious disease.

From people to communities to governments, everybody must do their part to avoid transmission and keep people safe.

But it’s ultimately the responsibility of elected officials to understand the dangers and have a way to minimize injury.

America will be remembered for its unpreparedness and indecisiveness at the beginning of the pandemic which enabled the virus to spike across the country.

The lockdown delays, the lack of COVID-19 test kits, and also the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE)

supply for healthcare workers at the onset of the regional outbreaks enabled the virus to spread with ease everywhere the nation.

New York quickly turned into the world’s COVID-19 epicenter.

These issues were fixed in the months that followed, but other errors took their location,

allowing the illness to spike in other states where lockdowns could flatten the curve initially.

While evaluations and PPE supplies are not as problematic as before, uncontrolled outbreaks could further hinder the reaction and deplete reserves.

This is true for different regions of the planet where the virus is surging, like Brazil and India,

which have been dealing with ongoing COVID-19 transmission for months

But scientists are already looking at ways to avoid supply issues. The FDA just approved COVID-19 pool testing,

which may raise the amount of investigations and speed up results.

MIT tackled a different issue, designing a reusable N95 face mask from silicone that may protect against PPE supply issues in the future.

They could provide better filtration than surgical masks and further reduce the risk of disease with various pathogens, novel coronavirus included.

Deficiency of covers motivated hospitals to come up with sterilization methods for existing N95 masks so that they could be reused. Nevertheless,

the sterilization procedure involves exposure to hydrogen peroxide vapor, which not all medical facilities may access.

Researchers from MIT awakened with Brigham and Women’s Hospital to make a facial mask made from silicone rubber.

The material is very durable, and liquid silicone rubber can be molde into almost any form using industrial gear

As seen from the pictures above, the MIT N95 masks are produce in the form of 3M’s 1860,

which is often utilize in certain hospitals, including Brigham. They feature two N95 filters at the center, which are intend to be easily replace after every use.

That way, producers can save up N95 mask stuff and utilize them for filters.

The designers also tested the match of their masks on 20 healthcare employees in the hospitals’ emergency and oncology departments.

The topics had to put on the cover, play a series of movements, and determine whether they might feel the taste or smell of a nebulized sugar solution dispersed.

All areas passed the test, and they stated they could successfully replace filters.

Some testers said they had no taste for N95 masks, while others said they enjoyed that the silicone mask .

“We know that COVID is not going away until a vaccine is prevalent,” Brigham and Women’s Hospital radiation oncologist James Byrne told the site.

“I think there’s going to be a need for maskswhether from the healthcare setting or the general public.”

The designers are working on another variant of the mask, which ought to be comfortable and durable.

Future tests will cover the mask’s ability to filter viral particles, the report states.

They are also working to find a company to support production, upon approval from the FDA and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

The researchers published a full research that clarifies how the silicone mask works, obtainable in British Medical Journal Open.

Nitu Jha

