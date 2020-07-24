Home Entertainment Celebrities A petition to renew Crash Landing on You season 2 goes viral
A petition to renew Crash Landing on You season 2 goes viral

By- Rahul Kumar
Crash Landing on you has been rated as the drama in cable television history. Fans are impatient for now 2 of this sequence. They have started an internet request for the renewal of this show on tv and Netflix. Committed fans are signing the request made on change.org

The request said:

“With the significant success of this K-Drama”Crash Landing On You”, there’s so much possibility of a further narrative plot line for those characters.
1) Reunion involving Se-Ri, Ri Jeong-hyuk along with the NK soldiers
two ) Korean Reunification
3) Se-Ri & Ru Jeong-hyuk getting married and starting a family
There is so much more which could occur with those characters and would like to see a lot of these in late 2020 or ancient 2021!!!”.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin would be the principal prospects of this series. The first year was such a hit that individuals desire to find out more about it. Many Japanese celebrities also have commented they are excited to Season 2 of Crash Landing On You.

The show has obtained and continues to be nominated for no. Of awards. It was called’The ideal Global reveals on Netflix’ from Variety Magazine. Time magazine also rated it one of the very best Korean dramas on Netflix.

The COVID-19 virus is disseminating to top speed. In such a situation it’s improbable for the shooting to start for season 2.

The cast for Season 2

Whatever happens, we all know that Son ye Jin and Hyun Bin will return in Season 2. Various Other celebrities will also make a comeback in case a second season occurs: Kim Jung-Hyun, Kim Soo-Hyun, Park Hyoung-soo, Hwang Woo-Seul-Hye, Kim Yeong-min, Choi Dae-hoon, Seo Ji-Hye, Nam Kyung-up, Yoon Jimin, Oh man-Seok, Move Kyu-pil, Lim Chul-soo, Bang Eun-jin, Tang Joon-sang, Ha Seok-jin.

Regrettably, there are not any additional details yet for the launch date and other stuff. We will return to you when we understand something.

