A Pair of New NASA Directives Tweaks Planetary Protection Policies to Permit Individual Exploration

A pair of new NASA directives tweaks Planetary Protection policies to permit individual exploration of the Moon and Mars.

Preventing other worlds’ contamination is vitally essential to creating discoveries and not altering the worlds or planets we see.

Bringing germs from Earth to Mars or the Moon could significantly impact our ability to locate real extraterrestrial life.

NASA is excited to explore other worlds and, if possible, discover evidence of life somewhere. It rewrites history novels in the procedure and could be a monumental achievement, but there is one thing that while it explores NASA wants to avoid, and that is contaminating worlds.

The area agency issued directives to strengthen its planetary protection policies. The target is to ensure that if humans visit other worlds — including the Moon and Mars — we do not accidentally bring microbial life with us or, about the off-chance that something is living on Mars or the Moon, that we don’t bring back that life with us.

There are several reasons why it makes sense to have strict policies to stop interplanetary contamination. For starters, even if we are looking for microbial life on a planet like Mars, we don’t want to accidentally”discover” something that people brought together. It’s just cluttered to attempt to determine which germs originated on Earth and which ones are Martian life.( pair of new NASA)

The same holds for bringing back microbes. If science fiction has taught us anything, it is that bringing life back is bad news. No, things probably won’t play like in the Aliens movies, but imagine carrying a Martian virus that locked in ice for millions of years or has laid dormant. Humans would not have any protection against such an organism, and things can go south in a hurry.

“It is essential that NASA’s regulations stay synchronized with our abilities and plans,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said. “This [directive] will allow Mars’ human exploration, creating new opportunities for awe-inspiring science and innovative industrial activities. I think science and human exploration are free endeavors, and I am eager to see such policy reforms open up a discovery era.”

NASA intends to get humans back to the Moon by 2024, and the space agency is moving ahead as its goal with 2024 though that deadline has raised the eyebrows of many in the community. In the long run, sending human explorers to Mars, though it won’t be possible until maybe later or the 2030s. The policies in place must emphasize safety and limit our very own and any potential for contamination of other worlds.

