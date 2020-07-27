- Advertisement -

A new Xbox Series X controller leak tells us Microsoft might launch a white version of the console shortly.

or that the rumoured Series S might come in white.

An image of this white wireless controller has been supposedly captured at a party hosted at the house of Microsoft exec.

Microsoft will start at least one Xbox version that fall, and that is the Xbox Series X version the company announced so far.

The Series X offers mostly the exact same hardware such as the PlayStation 5.

and it’ll have a comparable price. The price and release date are the sole mysteries left for both console.

, but Microsoft may have a couple of additional surprises for fans in the weeks to come.

Microsoft is widely expected to launch a cheaper Series S console this autumn too.

which would be even less expensive than Sony’s PS5 Digital Edition. But a brand new leak informs us that the original Xbox might arrive in white also.

just like the PS5.Microsoft only revealed gamers the black version of the Series X so far since mid-December once the company unveiled the design.

The brand new Xbox wireless controller was featured in black so far, a further indication that black are the colour of this console.

Then came Sony’s gaming occasion a few weeks ago, when the white PS5 was released.

The white colour choice was not exactly a surprise, considering that Sony had already revealed the DualSense design along with the control’s white color.

The image below features a white form of the new Xbox controller.

Like the DualSense controller, this is apparently an indication that a snowy Xbox is coming shortly. The control will work with both Xbox versions.

The story of the escape is really impressive, taking into consideration the context. The picture first appeared on Reddit.

but the consumer immediately deleted the post and also the temporary Reddit account.

The damage is already done, as the image above has started moving online.

According to Thurrott, the photograph was snapped during a celebration in Washington that happened at the home of a Microsoft employee.

The individual who shared the image said the individual who hosted the celebration was the kid of this unnamed Microsoft exec.

To start with, the main trouble with this narrative is that the party itself.

Nobody should really be going to any parties so long as the novel coronavirus is out of control.

We have seen countless stories of how the virus spreads from indoor spaces.

and every such gathering of people is a danger for everybody involved.

That said, the controller in the picture will not appear to be genuine.

The D-pad along with the share button are dead giveaways. Here is the black version of the Xbox collection X control which Microsoft revealed months past .

Once preorders start, we’ll Know Just What color options will be available for each console version