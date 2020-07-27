Home Technology A new Xbox Series X controller leak
Technology

A new Xbox Series X controller leak

By- Nitu Jha
- Advertisement -

A new Xbox Series X controller leak tells us Microsoft might launch a white version of the console shortly.

or that the rumoured Series S might come in white.

A new Xbox Series X

An image of this white wireless controller has been supposedly captured at a party hosted at the house of Microsoft exec.

Microsoft will start at least one Xbox version that fall, and that is the Xbox Series X version the company announced so far.

The Series X offers mostly the exact same hardware such as the PlayStation 5.

and it’ll have a comparable price. The price and release date are the sole mysteries left for both console.

, but Microsoft may have a couple of additional surprises for fans in the weeks to come.

Microsoft is widely expected to launch a cheaper Series S console this autumn too.

Also Read:   Google Chromecast Ultra 2: Launch, Cost, Leaked News

which would be even less expensive than Sony’s PS5 Digital Edition. But a brand new leak informs us that the original Xbox might arrive in white also.

just like the PS5.Microsoft only revealed gamers the black version of the Series X so far since mid-December once the company unveiled the design.

The brand new Xbox wireless controller was featured in black so far, a further indication that black are the colour of this console.

Also Read:   Galaxy Tab S7: Charging Speeds Revealed And Other Leaked Info

Then came Sony’s gaming occasion a few weeks ago, when the white PS5 was released.

The white colour choice was not exactly a surprise, considering that Sony had already revealed the DualSense design along with the control’s white color.

Also Read:   next-gen Dell XPS laptops will soon launched in India

the white PS5 was released

The image below features a white form of the new Xbox controller.

Like the DualSense controller, this is apparently an indication that a snowy Xbox is coming shortly. The control will work with both Xbox versions.

The story of the escape is really impressive, taking into consideration the context. The picture first appeared on Reddit.

but the consumer immediately deleted the post and also the temporary Reddit account.

The damage is already done, as the image above has started moving online.

According to Thurrott, the photograph was snapped during a celebration in Washington that happened at the home of a Microsoft employee.

The individual who shared the image said the individual who hosted the celebration was the kid of this unnamed Microsoft exec.

Also Read:   Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Launch Date, Specs, And More Info

To start with, the main trouble with this narrative is that the party itself.

Nobody should really be going to any parties so long as the novel coronavirus is out of control.

We have seen countless stories of how the virus spreads from indoor spaces.

and every such gathering of people is a danger for everybody involved.

Also Read:   Don't click this: Starbucks coronavirus scam moving viral on Social media

spreads from indoor spaces

That said, the controller in the picture will not appear to be genuine.

The D-pad along with the share button are dead giveaways. Here is the black version of the Xbox collection X control which Microsoft revealed months past .

Once preorders start, we’ll Know Just What color options will be available for each console version

- Advertisement -
Nitu Jha

Must Read

A new Xbox Series X controller leak

Technology Nitu Jha -
A new Xbox Series X controller leak tells us Microsoft might launch a white version of the console shortly. or that the rumoured Series S...
Read more

Tokyo’s’Zombie Olympics’

Entertainment Shankar -
Tokyo's'Zombie Olympics' Must Be Left For Dead? Japan's Taro Aso could have a spot on the medal stand if gaffes have been an Olympic game....
Read more

attract Iron Man back in the dead without destroying

Entertainment Nitu Jha -
That is a question many lovers have, but it will not be answered nicely anytime soon. There is already 1 approach to attract Iron Man...
Read more

The Covid-19 vaccine

Corona Shankar -
The Covid-19 vaccine candidate created by the biotech firm Moderna, Inc. and developed in cooperation with the National Institutes of Health starts Phase 3...
Read more

Google Employees Will Not Return To The Office

In News Shankar -
Google Employees Will Not Return To The Office Until Summer 2021 - Report
Also Read:   Google Chromecast Ultra 2: Launch, Cost, Leaked News
Google would be to allow Google Employees to work from home till...
Read more

Best Buy has some killer deals available now

Lifestyle Nitu Jha -
Best Buy has some killer deals available now in its own"Prices of the Day" sale. Best Buy has some killer and there is a significant clearance...
Read more

Delta Airlines has already put more than 100 people

Entertainment Nitu Jha -
Delta Airlines has already put more than 100 people on its own no-fly list since requiring that all passengers must wear face masks on...
Read more

2 Games Canceled Following 14 Marlins Test Positive For Coronavirus;

Corona Shankar -
2 Games Canceled Following 14 Marlins Test Positive For Coronavirus; The 2020 MLB Season Is Actually The Miami Marlins' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles...
Read more

White House: Contracting Covid-19 coronavirus

Corona Shankar -
White House: National Security Adviser Has Not Heard Trump Since Contracting Covid-19 coronavirus TOPLINE The White House on Monday supported National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien tested...
Read more

Noragami Season 3? Release? Cast?And Click To know More.

Entertainment Vinay yadav -
Noragami is a famous collection of manga. The show was exemplified, written, and by Adachitoka. Noragami is. It was released on January 5 in...
Read more
© World Top Trend