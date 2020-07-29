- Advertisement -

A new PS5 leak implies that the console may have sides which are completely removable and can be replaced with fresh colours or styles.

When Sony disclosed the PS5’s layout in June, a PlayStation executive speculated that the PS5 would be”customizable in ways previous gens weren’t.”

Preorders for the PS5 could start as early as a month.

Sony indeed turned some heads together with the reveal of the layout of the PlayStation 5 in June. Not only was that the show itself a surprise, but no one could have figured that the design would be quite so striking. If Sony’s mission was to get folks speaking, mission accomplished, as the world wide web has been filled surrounding the size, weight, and appearance of their PS5. Until we see a PS5 from the wild, we all can do is speculate… or expect which elements of the console flow online, which might have happened this week.

On Monday, a ResetEra user shared a link to a Chinese video game forum where somebody had posted what seem to be photos of those white plates that encase the PS5. Seeing the shell gave us a feeling of scale that we had not been able to determine from the video, but besides, it sparked a whole new form of theories.

Soon after that the PS5 Future of Gambling event in June, Matt MacLaurin, the PlayStation VP of UX layout, hosted an impromptu question and answer session. His teases could have been more revealing than he planned, as he has since deleted everything he said, but while reacting to fans that day, he noticed that the PS5 is"is also customizable in ways previous gens were not." He did not go into detail about how it could be customizable, but this leak might imply that the sides of the PS5 can be removed and replaced.

Swapping out faceplates on a console has been popularized by Microsoft with the Xbox 360. Still, this generation was all about the individual edition consoles, from the PS4 20th Anniversary Edition into the Xbox One S Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition into the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition. Go the DIY route and risk damaging it, or you had to purchase a new one In case you wanted this generation consoles.

Which may not be the situation for the PS5. Custom faceplates could make a comeback in 2020 and beyond if the shell which comes preinstalled on the PS5 can be eliminated. And I'm just spitballing here, but with the growth of games and cosmetic purchases over the past decade, it's not tough to see how there could be a market for aesthetic improvements to the console. If you are willing to invest $10 on the skin in Fortnite, you might be willing to spend $20 or $30 on a faceplate for your brand-new PS5. If that is the strategy of Sony, we should learn about it soon, because with the console launch this holiday period, preorders have to be forthcoming.