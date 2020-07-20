A New Kind Of Cockroaches Is Identified In A Study.

- Advertisement -

A new species of giant isopod cockroaches was discovered in a survey off the coast of Indonesia.

There are now 20 species of these creatures that have been recorded, but many more may stay undiscovered.

This species may grow up to 20 inches in length and resemble pill bugs.

Scared Of Cockroaches? This Particular Species Has 14 Legs And Lives In The Sea

It’s a well known scientific actuality that people still have a lot to know about what is lurking deep in Earth’s oceans. Knowledge from the seafloor occurs slowly, as it’s a pretty tricky place to study and requires a lot of quite high-tech gear to do it right. Back in 2018, an expedition off the coast of Indonesia hopes to fill in a number of our understanding gaps by collecting as many animal specimens as possible to identify new species.

The investigators spent collecting thousands of creatures from dozens of different locations around West Java, and it took them a mighty long time to sift through everything they found. In a new research paper, the group describes one of a dozen new species they have identified. Depending on the way you’re feeling about bugs, you’re right to find this new species of”sea cockroach” revolting or cute.

The new species, known as Bathynomus rakshasa, belongs to a group of creatures called giant isopods. They’ve been nicknamed the sea cockroaches, but their look is closer to that of the friendly tablet bug or woodlouse. They’re not particularly fearsome, and they invest their lives scraping along the sea bottom looking for pieces of food and only generally staying out of everyone’s way.

The new species is that the 20th giant isopod in the scientific document. And even though it may look very much like others in its genus. It is on the bigger side when it comes to size. That’s pretty large for a”sea insect”, but they have a unique place in the ocean ecosystem. Scavenging on sea monsters that drift down to the ocean floor, you can consider them like the garbagemen of those seas.

They may not be the prettiest things on Earth, but they are still a vital link in the series. They’re comparatively abundant in the world’s oceans. And scientists feature their spread into the fact that they’re of little interest to predators. They are not meaty creatures.

Therefore individuals and other predators have had little interest in them as a food supply. And their armored shell can protect them from harm if attacked. If they feel they’re in danger, they can curl up into a ball for further protection, just like a tablet. They are also able to opt for extended periods with no food, which makes them incredibly resilient.