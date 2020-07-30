- Advertisement -

This Reopening Could Suggest A New Future For London’s Restaurants

In the best of times a New Future restaurant is a daring act. But at the middle of a pandemic? I set it to Jeremy King, who started his own partnership with Chris Corbin by turning Le Caprice and The Ivy in to social and culinary associations, which bringing a restaurant back into existence is an odd move in the present climate.

In 2015, the pair opened Bellanger in Islington,

giving it an Alsatian accent, a nod to the fact that originally the Paris brasseries were opened by Alsace natives who fled the border skirmishes. There was choucroute and coq au riesling on the menu and Islington residents rejoiced that they had joined the residents of Chelsea and Marylebone in having their very Corbin & King restaurant. Three years later, in 2019, Bellanger was shuttered. On August 14, it will reopen.

‘When we pretend that and revert back to normal the pandemic has not hit on us

we are in threat of collapse across the board. The restaurant business is technically quite conservative and does not enjoy change.The old cliché of”not waste a catastrophe” is apt — we will need to check at things in another manner. And we had this outpouring of lamentation once we closed Bellanger.’

at the middle of a pandemic?

I set it to Jeremy King, who started his own partnership with Chris Corbin by turning Le Caprice and The Ivy in to social and culinary associations, which bringing a restaurant back into existence is an odd move in the present climate.