A multinational effort is currently underway to save the species from destruction as human trapping,

A multinational effort

and invasive species have pushed it into the verge.

he frog lives almost exclusively in Lake Titicaca on the border of Bolivia and Peru.

The achievement of a campaign to conserve an endangered species can occasionally rely on how captivating the creature is.

Pandas, dolphins, and creatures are iconic, cute animals, making it easy to drum up support for rescue them.

The scrotum frog of Lake Titicaca, on the other hand, is going to want somewhat more help.

The frog, that is known to scientists as Telmatobius coleus, is not just unusual due to its absur nickname.

Sure, it’s coate in folds of skin that give it a unique appearance,

but it also happens to be the planet’s most giant completely aquatic frog, which means it lives its entire life in water.

It’s also critically endangere and in need of rescue.

Nobody knows exactly how many are left in the wild, but estimates suggest populations of those frogs plummeted by up to 80 percent in the years from 1994 to 2004.

More recently, an unexplained event in 2016 claimed the lives of at least 10,000 of the frogs,

and scientists were not able to describe what happened.

Now, as CNN reports, a broad effort is underway to save the frogs,

and it has the support of the governments of Bolivia and Peru.

Lake Titicaca is located on the boundary of both countries and covers an area of over 3,200 square miles.

That’s a huge area to work with,

and also the team of conservations comprises scientists, environmentalists,

and even veterinarians. They all are hoping to bring the frogs back in a significant way.

“In a coordinated effort, the authorities of Bolivia and Peru,

with the aid of the United Nations Development Programme (United Nations Development Programme) and the financing of the Global Environment Facility (GEF),

have formed a cross-border group for conservation and understanding of the emblematic Titicaca Giant Rana

together with the vision which the species will have a long-term potential,”

the Bolivia Natural History Museum announced in a Facebook post.

Since the lake is the primary habitat of the frogs,

a lot of the conservation effort will concentrate on surveying the people within the lake

and determining what environmental factors might be influencing their ability to live and breed to adulthood.

already know that trapping of these frogs for meals has shifted their population numbers,

and an invasive fish species have also been shown to feed on the frogs when they’re still just tiny tadpoles.