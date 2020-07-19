- Advertisement -

Before this week, a judge decided the destiny of the AT&T Time Warner deal.

and the outcome was a big thumbs-up in the general management of capitalism.

With the closing of this deal, AT&T is now far more than simply a telecoms business.

It owns tons of brands, as well as the rights to a number of the most popular shows on TV. It contains tons of cable channels.

and when the worst fears about programming disputes perform out, AT&T could black those stations out from your pay-TV supplier during an argument.

In no specific order, here are a few of the large brands AT&T today owns.HBO

Arguably the most crucial single title AT&T just obtained.

Owns the rights to exhibits such as Westworld, Game of Thrones, Veep, Last Week Tonight, and Silicon Valley.

Also has first-run supply rights (the very first folks to broadcast a picture after it leaves theaters ) with firms like Warner Bros, 20th Century Fox, Universal, and Dreamworks.

It also owns the Cinemax cable channel, which conducts feature-length films from a number of the vendors.

TBS

Cable channel owned by Turner, also it functions (heh) from AT&T. Airs popular shows like Conan, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Friends, Family Guy, New Girl, and 2 Broke Girls.

CNN

The other subsidiary of Turner, CNN…well, you know what CNN is and exactly what it does.

Outside of HBO, it’s probably the most recognizable brand which AT&T obtained in thisparticular, and indeed its biggest cable station.

Between CNN, TBS, and HBO, AT&T has more than enough material to offer cheap streaming bundles to the masses.

Turner

Turner Broadcasting System, because it’s completely known, possesses a bunch of cable channels and a few sites that flesh out the rest of AT&T’s cable articles.

Channels include CNN, Boomerang, TBS, TNT, Turner Classic Movies, and Cartoon Network.

DC EntertainmentDC Entertainment is a subdivision of Warner Bros.

that warrants its mention only for the sheer quantity of stuff it has under its umbrella.

DC Comics, the comic book producer, is under the umbrella, as is DC Movies, which makes movies based on those characters.

A Few of the characters possess the rights to add Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Aquaman.

Batman is part of the identical world, as a character of Warner Bros.Warner Bros..

Warner Bros is among the”big six” movie studios and owns some of the most prosperous movie franchises in history.

New Line Cinema

Warner Bros also owns New Line Cinema, a studio best known for its Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogy.

It also includes smaller hits such as Rush Hour, Wedding Crashers, and Gender and the City to its name.

The rest of AT&T

That is only the major brands which AT&T obtained — it also includes its assortment of household names that it’s owned indefinitely.

AT&T Wireless is your mobile carrier everyone loves to hate, U-verse is its own cable TV offering, DirecTV is a satellite broadcaster it also possesses.

in addition to dozens of regional cable and phone companies — almost anything with the name”Bell” inside. Bizarrely, the list also has the Yellow Pages and yellowpages.com.

If you want a comprehensive list of all of the subsidiaries.

the company today owns, Big Think has set a listing together that’s more complete.

