A horde of SpaceX Starlink satellites obscured the view of the comet nicknamed NEOWISE, ruining an otherwise amazing photo of the comet.

A horde of SpaceX Starlink

SpaceX has established hundreds of satellites already but plans to have thousands of these in orbit prior to long.

The satellites reflect light to Earth, making it difficult for astronomers to utilize high-powered telescopes or cameras to capture clear images of distance.

Astronomers don’t need much to be able to peer into space.

A decent telescope can be hard to come by, sure, but other than that, all you need is clear skies.

Unfortunately, SpaceX’s Starlink app is making things hard for scientists to create observations even on the clearest of nights.

Lately, an astrophotographer named Daniel Lopez attempted to catch what would happen to be a fantastic photograph of this comet

nicknamed NEOWISE, which has lately been lighting up the night skies.

The photograph was a selection of 17 separate long-exposure shots in 30 minutes each.

When stitched together, we get a gorgeous glimpse of the comet that recently made a trip round sunlight and headed back beyond Earth with a blindingly bright tail.

Regrettably, we also observe the reflections of numerous SpaceX Starlink satellites that happened to be cruising by at the worst possible moment.

This is something we’ve seen before, and astronomers have never been bashful in their dislike of these satellites

and their custom of blocking the views of telescopes on Earth.

SpaceX has stated it is trying to produce alternatives, including painting the moons using a matte black coating to decrease reflection and even installing laminated”visors”

which are suppose to block solar reflection from interfering with observations in the floor.

As you can see, the image is pretty much ruined as a result of the satellites cruising overhead.

As a result of very long exposure of these shots

the satellites produce long trails that vague the comet and detract from the photo.

It is important to remember that these kinds of things happen despite SpaceX

having a rather small number of Starlink satellites in orbit.

With only hundreds of satellites now in operation, SpaceX is planning to boost those numbers in a big way.

Eventually, the business wants tens of thousands of Starlink satellites orbiting in a grid around the planet.

The system provides communications capabilities to just about every corner of the planet.

It’s an incredibly ambitious plan,

but if the company can not figure out how to mitigate the issues its satellites are already causing,

matters will only worsen as more and more of those device are set up into Earth orbit.

