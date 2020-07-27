Home Entertainment A Discovery of Witches season 2: Release Date, cast And Everything You...
Entertainment

A Discovery of Witches season 2: Release Date, cast And Everything You Need To Know

By- Mugdha Singh
The fantasy romance drama of British origin, A Discovery of Witches, is inspired by a trilogy known as All Souls that is penned by Deborah Harkness. The first season of the critically acclaimed television series premiered in the year 2018. And for fans wondering about Discovery of the witches season 2, here we have got some news.

When will season 2 release?

A Discovery of Witches season 1 premiered in 2018 in the UK, and the streaming service was Sky One. And in no time the show became a super hit. Seeing the response of the fans for the first season, it was immediately renewed for a second and a third one.

A Discovery of Witches season 2 was going to hit the screens this year only. But I don’t think I’ll have to state why it is being delayed. Of course, the coronavirus is the reason. Thus, similar to most of the halted shows, even A Discovery of Witches has not got a fixed release date yet.

Who will all be seen in the cast?

The two main characters of the show will obviously be back for the second season. Diana Bishop being one of them, whose role is played by Teresa Palmer while the other one is Matthew Clairmont whose role will be played by Matthew Goode.

In addition, the role of Marcus Whitmore, Emily Mather, Peter Knox, Satu Jarvinen and Ysabeau de Clermont will be played by Edward Bluemel, Valerie Pettiford, Owen Teale, Malin Buska and Lindsey Duncan respectively. Did you think it’s the end of the list? Well, no there are more to it.

Louise Brealey will be seen playing the role of Gillian Chamberlain, Aiysha Hart will be seen as Miriam Shepherd, Alex Kingston as Sarah Bishop and lastly, Trevor Eve will be seen playing Gerbert d’Aurillac.

What is the storyline?

No revelation about the plot of the second season has been made yet. But we expect it to be based on the second book of the trilogy, Shadow of Night. And the most interesting part is that the setting of the show will be in the Elizabethan era in London.

Mugdha Singh

