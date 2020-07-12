- Advertisement -

A brand new cosmic structure was discovered that would hold an incredible number of galaxies, stars, and planets.

The construction is currently referred to as the South Pole Wall, and it resides in an area that is obscured from our view by our own Milky Way galaxy.

The discovery was made using information showing the motion of galaxies in the area of space visible from Earth.

Mapping the universe is a thing. Technology enables us to observe, but generating maps of 3D space from our singular vantage point presents some challenges. Cosmographers have improved techniques for mapping and detecting things they can not see, and a new study effort has shown the existence of a massive structure known as the South Pole Wall.

It’s an enormous collection of galaxies that measures approximately 1.4 billion light-years across. It contains millions of planets and stars, and it’s been hiding our own Milky Way. That is until cosmographers came up with a solution.

When we peer into the area, many skies are unobscured; however, if we look in the path of our galaxy, the light of many stars and other stuff blocks much of our view of that area of space. So, researchers created a different procedure that they couldn't see.

As opposed to attempting to view the area straight, they used data from previous polls to plot the movement of the distant galaxies they could see. They took into account how quickly the galaxies moved away from the forces in addition to Earth affecting them. After crunching on the massive number of data, the map revealed that a mass collection is only one of the ten most prominent structures ever detected.

As LiveScience reports, the researchers have estimated this South Pole Wall contains the bulk of roughly 100 million billion Suns. That is a great deal of mass, and the researchers state that there might be much there they haven't yet been able to discover and map.

The exciting part about this is that the investigators can’t say sure what this massive blob of matter contains. It is very likely that, because of its immense size, there are as many as tens of thousands of thousands of galaxies there, however, because dark matter — which doesn’t emit light but exerts gravitational pull — is thought to be more plentiful in space than ordinary matter, there might be plenty of that hanging around too.

It's studies like this that offer a bit of perspective regarding our world and our place to us. Consider that one galaxy, and that the Milky Way is supposed to host 100 billion planets. This study may have revealed the presence of thousands and thousands of galaxies having millions of stars and planets. I don't know what would if this doesn't make you feel tiny.