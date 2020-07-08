8TB SSD Samsung (Cheapest): 870 QVO Officially Sees The Light Of Day

- Advertisement -

There is another reason to get rid of hard disk drives and for all. This new SSD is the follow up to this 860 QVO, currently one of the least expensive large-capacity SSDs (per unit storage) on the market, with four SSDs involving 1TB and 8TB all set to go available.

Retail prices will probably start at just #110.99 for the 1TB model, with the 8TB variant place to go on sale for #899 – just marginally more costly per terabyte than the cheapest 1TB SSDs around.

Samsung 8TB SSD

To reach this highly competitive price point, Samsung opted for QLC 3D V-NAND technology, which usually implies lower endurance (write wear) and performance, especially since the SSD reaches full capacity.

For this reason, SSDs generally have a guarantee compared to comparable products. The warranty for the Samsung 870 QVO will be around three years.

Samsung usually mitigates some of those issues linked using Smart TurboWrite, which accelerates write speeds and maintains performance using a larger variable buffer.

The previous iteration, the 860 QVO, is quicker than solid-state pushes, provides a warranty of 720TB, and from Crucial and Micron in random and sequential read and write rates.

1TB is the sweet spot so far as solid-state pushes are worried, and the launch of the 870QVO will match with the steep rise in the price we’ve seen for that capacity (they used to be routinely available for approximately $80).