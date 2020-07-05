Home Entertainment 5G iPhone 12 models might not launch until November
EntertainmentTechnology

5G iPhone 12 models might not launch until November

By- Shipra Das
- Advertisement -

Apple is said to be delaying the release date of the 4G and 5G iPhone 12 models to October.

As soon as the novel corona virus outbreak in China morphed into a global pandemic, it seemed inevitable that some of the biggest product launches of the year would be delayed due to supply chain issues and factory shutdowns.

https://www.news18.com/news/tech/apple-iphone-12-launch-delayed-likely-to-launch-in-october-due-to-covid-19-impact-2729815.html

For some time, the consensus seemed to be that the iPhone 12 would launch on time, but the latest reports are making a delay sound inevitable.

Citing supply chain sources in China, Mac Otakara reports that the iPhone 12 will miss its September release date.

Also Read:   Hunters Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every New Detail

In fact, Apple will launch the iPhone 12 LTE models in October, and will wait until November to launch the 5G models.

Also Read:   ‘Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker Could Be The Most Popular Movie in USA..

Based on previous rumour, we expect at least four models to launch this fall:

a 5.4-inch iPhone 12

6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max

6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro

6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Analysts are confident that these phones will be available to purchase this fall, likely starting at $649 or $699.

- Advertisement -
Shipra Das

Must Read

5G iPhone 12 models might not launch until November

Entertainment Shipra Das -
Apple is said to be delaying the release date of the 4G and 5G iPhone 12 models to October. As soon as the novel corona...
Read more

the day you eventually quit procrastinating and pick up a Roku device

Education Nitu Jha -
Today is the day you eventually quit procrastinating and pick up a Roku device. because the company's two most popular models are both on sale...
Read more

Today’s best deals: $1 KN95 face masks, 5 great Prime-only deals, Ray-Ban and Oakley sale, crazy camera accessory, more

Entertainment Shipra Das -
There are loads of amazing daily bargains available in the current roundup, but there is one in particular we will need to showcase for...
Read more

Bosch Season 7: These Characters Will Return! Here’s What We Know?

Celebrities Rahul Kumar -
Bosch is authorities' web drama that has aired its season. Along with the fans couldn't have been happier without becoming affected due to the...
Read more

The punisher season 3- is it renewed or is it cancelled? What are the official updates

Celebrities Rahul Kumar -
The Punisher season 3: The Punisher is another series. Steve Lightfoot for Netflix made this net television show and relies on Marvel's character of...
Read more

US Senate panel approved a bill barring federal workers from downloading and applying TikTok

Entertainment Ritu Verma -
 A US Senate panel on Wednesday approved a bill barring federal workers from downloading and applying TikTok. Among these, or substitute software developed by...
Read more

DEMON SLAYER SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE: EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT THE ANIME AND UPCOMING FILM WHAT

Celebrities Rahul Kumar -
After a year, fans of the hit anime Demon Slayer are still awaiting a formal launch date for season two, but what exactly do...
Read more

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale:buying anything at the perfect price

Amazon Prime Sankalp -
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale are the ones to look out for it you are interested in buying anything at the perfect price. It...
Read more

The Punisher season 3-What is going to happen in season 3?And What Do We Know So Far?

Netflix Vinay yadav -
The Punisher season 3 -- The Punisher is an American activity, conspiracy thriller crime drama television net series based on the Marvel comic'Punisher' from...
Read more

Hocus Pocus 2: Current Scenario Of Production And Release See

Technology Rahul Kumar -
By producing back to back jobs Disney is prepping. Another timeless job has been restored to a TV show by the studio giant. It's...
Read more
© World Top Trend