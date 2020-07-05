5G iPhone 12 models might not launch until November

- Advertisement -

Apple is said to be delaying the release date of the 4G and 5G iPhone 12 models to October.

As soon as the novel corona virus outbreak in China morphed into a global pandemic, it seemed inevitable that some of the biggest product launches of the year would be delayed due to supply chain issues and factory shutdowns.

For some time, the consensus seemed to be that the iPhone 12 would launch on time, but the latest reports are making a delay sound inevitable.

Citing supply chain sources in China, Mac Otakara reports that the iPhone 12 will miss its September release date.

In fact, Apple will launch the iPhone 12 LTE models in October, and will wait until November to launch the 5G models.

Based on previous rumour, we expect at least four models to launch this fall:

a 5.4-inch iPhone 12

6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max

6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro

6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Analysts are confident that these phones will be available to purchase this fall, likely starting at $649 or $699.