50% Off On Nintendo Switch Games at GameStop

By- Sweety Singh
Looking for some additional titles to play on your Nintendo Switch while spending more time at home? GameStop is holding a special Game Days Sale right now. During which you can save up to 50% off of some of the Switch’s best-selling titles.

We aren’t talking budget games or lesser-known releases, either. GameStop has Mario, Yoshi, Splatoon, Spyro, Crash, and more up for grabs, all at steep discounts. That should make stocking up on your favorite franchises a decidedly cheaper affair. There’s certainly something here for everyone making it one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we’ve seen.

Nintendo Switch Games Sale: up to 50% @ GameStop
GameStop is discounting a variety of Switch titles from Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe to Mortal Kombat 11, with prices up to 50% off.

There are plenty of first-party games to choose from, with standouts including the delightful New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, which is available for $39.99, a $20 discount, or the level-making tool kit Super Mario Maker 2 for the same price. Splatoon 2. Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Mario Tennis Aces are also available to beef up your stock of Nintendo titles.

Third-party Switch titles get the sale treatment as well, with a variety of titles discounted by $10 or more. Sane Trilogy for some satisfying, retro platforming action.

The Switch port of the wildly popular The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is up for grabs as part of a similar deal. It may look a bit rough. But this version offers players a great way to enjoy one of the best RPGs of all time on the go.

And it offers dozens of hours of gameplay. The same can certainly be said about ports of Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Diablo III: Eternal Collection. Witcher 3 and Diablo are $10 off, while Saints Row IV has been discounted by $15.

So there’s plenty of time to deliberate. Whether you’re ready to dive back into the world of Rapture in BioShock: The Collection or you think it’s finally time to give Just Dance 2020 a try.

