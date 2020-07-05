5 Things We Want To See In Red Dead Redemption 3 (& 5 Things We Don’t) See.

- Advertisement -

RED DEAD REDEMPTION Two – UPDATE THREE

Rockstar Games has shown the complete patch notes to the RDR2 upgrade 1.20 that brings tonnes of fresh content to Red Dead Online.

The patch notes show the Naturalist Specialist Role for Red Dead Online and Story Mode developments to Red Dead Redemption two.

Today’s large Red Dead Online download for RDR2 has only been published by Rockstar Games for the PS4, Xbox One, and PCs.

The Red Dead Redemption Two summer update weighs in at 5GB on PS4, 4.69GB about the Xbox One, and only over 5GB on PCs.

Rockstar Games are to show patch notes but RDR2 patch notes can be found by you under

Rockstar Games will now release a significant new spot for RDR2 Online, together with the launching time quickly approaching.

The Red Dead Redemption two summer upgrade will bring to Red Dead Online with it a fresh Outlaw Pass plus a Frontier Pursuit one of different items.

Full patch notes will likely be published. Rockstar Games as of yet have not confirmed a beginning time for its Red Dead Redemption two summer upgrade.

But newest predictions in a post in the Red Dead News Twitter accounts have contributed called timings for if the significant RDR2 Online download is going to be published.

For Red Dead Online lovers in the united kingdom that the Red Dead Redemption two summer upgrade is predicted to have a launch time between 2 pm and 10 am BST.

While for those from the States it is between 5 am and 9 am eastern time, and 2 am to pacific moment.

Australian gamers in Sydney could find the Red Dead Redemption two summer upgrade between 7 pm and 11 pm and those in Singapore could find the download between 5 pm and 9 pm.

It is possible to discover patch notes under if you are wondering what upgrade.

Red Dead Redemption two summer upgrade is launching shortly, with Rockstar Games place to fall a blockbuster spot for RDR2 Online this week.