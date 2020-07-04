Home In News 4K Video Shows Mars As You’ve Never Seen
In NewsTop Stories

4K Video Shows Mars As You’ve Never Seen

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • NASA’s several successful Mars missions have yielded a treasure trove of gorgeous images of the Red Planet.
  • A new YouTube video showcases some of the best images captured by the rovers in upscaled 4K resolution. 
  • NASA’s Mars Perseverance mission is scheduled to launch by mid-August.

Thanks to NASA’s multiple Mars rover missions, the space agency has amassed a large collection of gorgeous panoramas of the Red Planet’s surface over the years. Each new image offers another tiny window into what the dusty, barren world looks like, and they’re some of the best science eye candy around.

Mars: ElderFox Documentaries

Now, a YouTube channel called ElderFox Documentaries has put together a huge collection of the best images from Mars, taken at their highest resolution, and then rendered them in 4K. The result is a 10-minute Mars vacation that is definitely worth your time.

Also Read:   NASA Is Recruiting Volunteers To Spend Eight Months Locked Up In A Simulated Spacecraft On Its Way To Mars

The images showcased in the video come from three separate NASA rover missions. The Spirit and Opportunity rovers were sent to the Red Planet nearly two decades ago, while the Curiosity rover is a more recent arrival. All of the rovers performed well, with Spirit suffering a mishap six years after it arrived and Opportunity lasting a whopping 14 years before a planet-wide dust storm swallowed it up. Curiosity, of course, is still kicking today.

The video does a good job of pointing out a lot of the more interesting features of the planet that the rovers have investigated over the years, including Marathon Valley, the Sulfate Bearing Unit, and Yellowknife Bay, among others.

Also Read:   Julia Louis-Dreyfus has spoken out about Donald Trump, saying that he’s “truly worse” at being the president than her Veep character Selina Meyer.
Also Read:   Samsung Galaxy Note20: leakster confirms Note 20 will have flat display

Watch The Video Over This Link:

https://youtu.be/ZEyAs3NWH4A

Of course, it’s impossible to watch this video without imagining the incredible images that the Perseverance rover will be able to send back to Earth once it arrives at Mars. At the moment, the mission doesn’t have a launch date, but the window within which NASA can comfortably launch a mission to Mars is rapidly closing.

NASA had previously stated it would launch the mission before the end of July. But a series of delays meant that that pledge was no longer viable. NASA then said it would still be possible to launch a Mars mission. As late as mid-August if it absolutely had to push things back that far. Well, we’re rapidly approaching the end of July and haven’t heard much regarding a concrete launch date.

Also Read:   NASA Now Enables You To Tag Images Snapped To Assist It

Tianwen-1 On Its Way To Discover Mars

The coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in the plans of many space agencies around the world. And the European Space Agency even had to delay its 2020 Mars mission as a result. Because of the nature of planetary orbits. The window to launch a mission to Mars won’t open again until 2022. So the ESA will have a while to wait. If for some reason NASA misses its mid-August launch date. It too would have to wait until 2022 to send Perseverance to Mars.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Space Tourism: Space Perspective Is Planning To Launch Paying Customers To Space
Sweety Singh

Must Read

HubbleIs Snapping The Beautiful Space

In News Sweety Singh -
The Hubble Space Telescope recently snapped one of the most incredible photos of Saturn ever. The image was captured on July 4th and...
Read more

Fauci Shared A Good News About COVID-19 Vaccine

Corona Sweety Singh -
The final results for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine trial will be available as early as October or November, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in...
Read more

Young Justice season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Details !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Young Justice Season 4 was announced to go into production during last year's San Diego Comic-Con. Young Justice is a superhero TV show manufactured...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
With Upcoming One Punch Man period 3, One punch man is an anime series. The very first season published in 2015. It may come...
Read more

Money Heist Season 5 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And More Other Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Money Heist is a really popular Netflix series made by Álex Pina. Initially, the show is a very famous Spanish Drama television series, which...
Read more

Legacies Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
We understand why we are not seeing those postponed Legacy episodes until (possibly ) next fall, but we have not discussed precisely what we...
Read more

Anne With An E Season 4 : Release Date, Cast ,Plot And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
After the fall of the season of the adventure series in 2019, its cancellation was announced by the makers. And today, Netflix did not...
Read more

4K Video Shows Mars As You’ve Never Seen

In News Sweety Singh -
NASA’s several successful Mars missions have yielded a treasure trove of gorgeous images of the Red Planet. A new YouTube video showcases some...
Read more

Grace And Frankie Season 7 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
Netflix released the sixth time of its most popular humor series Grace and Frankie in January 2020. It was announced by Netflix the show...
Read more

Phase 3 clinical trials of BCG vaccine

Corona Pooja Das -
Phase 3 trials of a BCG vaccine Serum Institute of India is conducting Phase 3 trials of a BCG vaccine to assess its capacity to...
Read more
© World Top Trend