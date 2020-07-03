Home Corona 3M N95 Masks Are On Sale At Amazon, Just $5 Each
3M N95 Masks Are On Sale At Amazon, Just $5 Each

By- Sweety Singh
  • Unbelievably, 3M N95 face masks are for sale right now on Amazon to anyone, not just hospitals and government agencies.
  • Even crazier is the fact that they cost just $5 each right now, which is completely unheard of — the same exact 3M 8511 face masks cost as much as $18 to $25 each right now on sites like eBay and Craigslist.
  • These NIOSH-approved 3M N95 masks will DEFINITELY sell out quickly, so we’ve also listed some alternatives for you.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is not a drill. We repeat, this is not a drill. Genuine 3M N95 face masks are in stock right now on Amazon, and there are two things about this opportunity that are absolutely bonkers. First and foremost, they’re available at the best price we’ve seen anywhere on the internet.

At $99.99 for two boxes of 10, you’re only paying $5 per mask. These are extremely desirable 3M 8511 face masks we’re talking about here, and we’ve seen them selling for as much as $18 to $25 each on eBay and Craigslist.

3M Says It Stopped a $14 Billion N95 Fraud

The second crazy thing about this deal is the fact that these 3M face masks are available for anyone to purchase, not just hospitals and government agencies like most other 3M N95 face masks on Amazon.

This is an extremely rare opportunity and you definitely need to be quick if you want to take advantage. Now that the cat is out of the bag, these 3M N95 face masks are definitely going to sell out fast. Of note, we have purchased face masks from the same seller before and we can confirm that they were the real deal. Remember, the novel coronavirus isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

In fact, the US just surpassed 65,000 new cases in one day and things are definitely going to get worse before they get any better. Doctors say we’re going to need to keep wearing face masks for at least another year, so load up now while these 3M masks are only $5 each.

Since those face masks are DEFINITELY sell out fast now that we’ve told everyone about them, we wanted to give you some more options as well. The same seller has 3M N100 face masks, for example, and they filter at least 99.7% of microscopic particulates vs. at least 95% for N95 masks.

You can also find plenty of 3M respirators in stock as well as NIOSH-approved particulate filters.

If you hurry, you also might be able to snag Honeywell RWS-54000 face masks for under $10 per 5-pack. These aren’t as effective as N95 masks, of course, but they’re much better than cloth face coverings.

Then we have masks that you can use for lower-risk situations like walking around outside or grocery shopping. Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks cost just $0.50 each thanks to a $5 coupon you can clip, and best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks are on sale right now at the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Some Risky Hand Sanitizers That Must Be Avoided

Last but certainly not least, it’s worth noting that a TON of Purell hand sanitizer is in stock right now. And just like 3M face masks noted above, it’s available for anyone to buy instead of just hospital workers and people from government agencies.

15-packs of Purell and 12-packs of Purell get your cost under $2.50 per 1-ounce bottle, and you’ll find even better value with a 12-pack of larger 4-ounce Purell bottles, which cuts the price to $1.45 per ounce. You can also pick up individual 1-ounce bottles of Purell, but they’re $4 each.

Sweety Singh

