3 Ways How I Met Your Mother Destroyed Friends Just After Its Premieres!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Friends and How I Met Your Mother are long-running sitcoms with a big fan base. Along with the truth that they’re enjoyable exhibits about each friends, there are a lot of issues every show does in its personal approach. For instance, Ross and Rachel went to the famous break that everybody nonetheless thinks about, and which elevated rigidity in Associates for a while. HIMYM typically leaves followers questioning if Ted and Robin would find yourself collectively, however most individuals would agree that their relationship didn’t have the identical battle and drama that Ross and Rachel had.

  1. More compelling complex

It’s fair to say that relating to how I met your mother higher than friends, followers would possibly argue that she has a way more compelling premise. In any case, they each do hang around and prank outdoors of the show’s teams, however what units HIMYM aside is its original and interesting idea. Ted Mosby tells the story of how he met the mother of his youngsters since they had been two years previous, and viewers typically watch these scenes. Whereas it may be irritating to attend 9 full seasons for this (and everyone knows the way it occurred it’s nonetheless an excellent concept for a sitcom.

2. Internal pranks for fans

Everything Chandler Bing had initially mentioned offered inside jokes to friends’ followers. This show is inconceivable to love and has watched every episode many times and meets a fan base and doesn’t repeat not less than a few of their quotes. Whereas Barney typically says “Lagen, wait, creepy” and a few followers favored it, it’s fair to say that after some time he grew to become extra annoying than the rest. Associates fully win on this class.

3. Ted’s Search for Love

Whereas many How I Met Your Mom followers needed nothing extra for Ted and Robin collectively, it’s honest to say they discovered it attention-grabbing to exit and discover love. Within the first season of the show, you’re at all times in search of that particular somebody, whether or not it’s the marriage or the Halloween get together. Many individuals can relate to that battle. When the character of Associates is out on a date, it’s nothing attention-grabbing particularly since everybody needs Rachel and Ross to admit their emotions for one another already. It’s not enjoyable to see them hanging out with random folks.

