2020 Toyota Supra Fast And Relevant ? Or Just Another BMW ?

The first question that comes to your mind after seeing this magnificent human-made machine is: Where’s the keys? I need to get behind the steering asap. With the car’s history dating back to 1978, this grand sports tourer knows exactly what to do what its master says.

What’s Under The Hood?

The Supra’s BMW-sourced turbocharged 3.0-liter engine is exceptional. The inline six-cylinder’s numbers alone are compelling. It produces 335 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 365 pounds-feet of torque from 1,600 to 4,500 rpm. Moreover, the way that power is delivered keeps the fun-factor high. It shares the same engine with the BMW Z4. In spite of sharing its engine from a car which deserves completely different attention, the Toyota Supra has a different way character. From standstill to 100 kmph is achieved in just 3.8 seconds! This is astonishingly quick. The top speed of the car is 250 kmph as a factory stock. And without the limiter, it can go as fast as 263 kmph.

Not A Relevant Question But What’s The Mileage?

As we all know that sports cars are not friendly when it comes to fuel efficiency. On the contrary, these cars please us all by there mind-boggling fast engines. However, with the Supra cases are different. Chief Engineer Tetsuya Tada said, “Fuel efficiency wasn’t a factor when developing the Supra, and that comes through in a few ways, from how responsive the gas pedal is in Sport mode to the way the car forcefully accelerates out of corners and down straightaways”. Even so, EPA-estimated mileage is still a respectable 24/31/26 mpg city/highway/combined on required premium gas.

Interior And Connectivity

The driver-focused cockpit is tight. The leather quality of the seats is supreme. Although the double-bubble roof provides some additional headroom, the tallest drivers will feel pinched. The feel of the thin steering and the dashboard makes you feel like you are in a Jet Fighter Plane. But of course, the quality of the plastics in the dashboard isn’t as good as the Z4 indeed.

Speaking of infotainment, the Supra’s central display is an 8.8-inch unit with a very lightly differentiated version of BMW’s latest iDrive interface. A digital gauge display which is another carry-over piece from the BMW parts bin is standard across the range. Navigation and Apple CarPlay capability are both available, but Android Auto isn’t offered. A 12-speaker JBL audio system is optional. Sound scintillating isn’t it?

What about The Price?

The 2020 Toyota Supra will set you back by $42,990 on its base trim level and goes all the way up to $57,000 for its limited A91 Edition.

If launched in India, The price might vary from 80 lakhs to 95 lakhs ex-showroom.