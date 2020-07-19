2020 Jeep Gladiator- All you need to Know

- Advertisement -

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is one of the best and expensive cargo trucks one can buy today. Based on the legendary Wrangler, the pickup truck pairs a four-door cab with a five-foot box and an obligatory batch of serious off-road equipment. The latter includes large off-road tires, a sturdy suspension, and standard four-wheel drive. While a diesel-powered V-6 will arrive eventually, only a petrol version is currently available on this Jeep. Still, the Gladiator represents a unique entry among mid-size pickup trucks and earned a spot on the world’s top 10 cargo trucks. Its unmistakably rugged exterior and removable body panels make it an extremely stylish and versatile mode of transportation.

Pricing

The price of this Jeep is quite high. Starting from $35,040 and going all the way up to $47,410.

Sport: $35,040

Sport S: $38,240

Altitude: $41,835

Overland: $41,890

Rubicon: $45,370

Mojave: $45,370

North Edition: $47,410

Engine, Transmission, Performance

Under the hood of the Gladiator is a 3.6-liter V-6 that produces 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque routed through a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional eight-speed automatic. The overland model needed 7.2 seconds to jump from zero to 100 kmph. In other words, it’s slightly slower than most competitors. The Jeep will eventually add a diesel 3.0-liter V-6, which develops 260 horses and a mighty 442 lb-ft of twist, but that’s not on the roster yet. Compared with the regular Wrangler, the Gladiator has an extra 19.4 inches between the front and rear wheels. Jeep says this helps improve the pickup’s ride and handling.

Towing and Payload Capacity

When properly equipped, the Gladiator can tow an impressive 3450 kgs. Even the weakest version can pull a 1810-kg trailer. For comparison, the Wrangler is only rated to tow up to 1570 kgs.

Fuel Economy

The EPA lists two separate city and highway estimates for the 2020 Gladiator. Models equipped with the standard manual transmission are rated at 16 mpg city and 23 highway. The automatic gearbox increases its estimated city mpg to 16 and drops its highway figure to 22 mpg. The Overland model was the most efficient version, returning 21 mpg on the highway, but the Mojave returned a much lower 15 mpg. However, the latter was equipped with bigger tires and a higher rear axle ratio than the Overland.