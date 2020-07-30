Home Entertainment 2020 Emmy Awards And More Updates
EntertainmentTV Series

2020 Emmy Awards And More Updates

By- Anoj Kumar
- Advertisement -

In news that is bound to make you say “wait, that wasn’t official yet?”, the 2020 Emmy Awards are now set to be a virtual ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Producers of this year’s show, including host Jimmy Kimmel, composed and sent a letter to select acting nominees revealing that the show will operate virtually on September 20. All nominees will be asked to participate remotely. The variety was first to report the news and gain access to the letter, the relevant portion of which reads:
“As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th. This year, it’s still going to be the TV industry’s biggest night out… but we’ll come to you!”
The letter was signed by Kimmel and executive producers Reggie Hudlin, Ian Stewart, Guy Carrington, and David Jammy. The message can be read in its entirety over at Variety.

Also Read:   Plunderer Season 2: Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Is Addressing This Problem Wholeheartedly. As Revealed By The Recent Season 2 Trailer,
Anoj Kumar

Must Read

Money Heist Season 5 : Release, Cast, Plot And Some Other Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
The main success of a show or a film is dependent on the involvement of their audience. What can a series prove to be...
Read more

The Good Place Season 5- Expect Release Date, Cast And Plot

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
The Good Place is a comedy, philosophical thriller, fantasy, dystopian American television web series made by Joe Mande, Megan Amram, and David Hyman. The...
Read more

Apple’s iPhone 12 release date is definitely delayed

Technology Shipra Das -
iPhone 12 release date is likely to be delayed to October
Also Read:   Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need o Know
We saw plenty of chatter about the iPhone 12 release date in the...
Read more

Grace And Frankie Season 7 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Latest Details

Netflix Anand mohan -
Comedy net series Grace And Frankie are operating successfully on Netflix because of 2015. After broadcasting for six months, Netflix revived Grace And Frankie...
Read more

Sherlock Season 5 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
Sherlock is a British offense television set. It's based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes detective stories. It is created by Steven Moffat...
Read more

Good Girls Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Info

Netflix Anand mohan -
Good Girls is an American crime comedy-drama television series that's owned and distributed by NBCUniversal Television Distribution. Also, this comprehensive series is available on...
Read more

Vampire diaries season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Vampire Fever The beloved vampire fantasy show ran eight seasons , obtained a spin-off for Klaus' clan (The Originals), got an additional spin-off (Legacies), and...
Read more

Riverdale Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other News

Netflix Anand mohan -
Can we expect from Season 5 of Riverdale? What are the recent updates? This is what we know about the cast, release date, and...
Read more

Euphoria season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details Here !!!

HBO Rekha yadav -
At first glance, it's easy to compose Euphoria for a show about a bunch of attractive teenagers partying and having sex. However, the deeper...
Read more

Here Some Latest Updates On Renewal Of Anne With An E Season 4

Netflix Anand mohan -
Anne With an E, the very popular series which was canceled after 3 seasons of airing. After the show was canceled a buff started...
Read more
© World Top Trend