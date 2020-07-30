2020 Emmy Awards And More Updates

- Advertisement -

In news that is bound to make you say “wait, that wasn’t official yet?”, the 2020 Emmy Awards are now set to be a virtual ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Producers of this year’s show, including host Jimmy Kimmel, composed and sent a letter to select acting nominees revealing that the show will operate virtually on September 20. All nominees will be asked to participate remotely. The variety was first to report the news and gain access to the letter, the relevant portion of which reads:

“As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th. This year, it’s still going to be the TV industry’s biggest night out… but we’ll come to you!”

The letter was signed by Kimmel and executive producers Reggie Hudlin, Ian Stewart, Guy Carrington, and David Jammy. The message can be read in its entirety over at Variety.