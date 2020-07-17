Home Lifestyle 2020 Chevy Blazer- Pros and Cons. Should You Buy It? Or not...
2020 Chevy Blazer- Pros and Cons. Should You Buy It? Or not ? We'll Tell You.

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
At first glance, the Chevrolet Blazer demands appeal. And yes, this SUV does certain things well. Particularly in the styling and power departments, where most muscle cars excel. The Blazer isn’t perfect though. I’ll tell you why.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY IT ?

2020 Chevrolet Blazer receives a smattering of changes | Autoblog

  1. The Chevy Blazer has a presence visually similar to its Camaro sibling. The front face, in particular. With its slim headlights, bulging hood, and massive black grille, looks mean. The black accents of the RS package further boost up the exterior and the optional 21-inch gloss black wheels which cost $1,000 are a major visual upgrade. And, of course, like most modern SUVs, the Blazer has a floating roof element. Chevrolet Blazer SS Possibly Coming with 404 Hp - The Car Guide
  2. The 3.6-liter V6 engine is a bomb. The punchy 270 pound-feet of torque makes the Blazer feel muscle car-esque in a straight line, and its 308 horses help move the 4,246-pound Blazer with some force from a standstill. It takes the SUV a respectable 6.8 seconds to hit 60 miles per hour with the all-wheel-drive option. The exhaust makes a throaty sound while hard acceleration. But the V6 engine is standard on the RS and Premier, but optional on all other trims. So you need to pay more to get more.2020 Chevrolet Blazer: Review, Trims, Specs, Price, New Interior ...
  3. The Blazer’s 8.0-inch touchscreen is great. The layout is easy to use; the big, color-coordinated buttons make access to features simple even when driving; and the screen responds quickly to touch inputs. The adaptation of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for a solid alternative if you don’t like GM’s default operating system, and the available Wi-Fi hotspot is another plus
WHY SHOULD YOU AVOID IT ?

  1. The Blazer’s interior faces some of the common issues which modern Chevy products exhibit: cheap materials. There is some nice leather, particularly on the passenger-side dash and the seats. But the excess of hard plastics around the center console and the cheap metal trim around the infotainment screen look and feel pretty cheap. The screen itself, while functional, feels extremely dead.2020 Chevrolet Blazer SUV Performance and MPG | CarIndigo.com
  2. We love the optional V6, but the laggy nine-speed transmission holds the Blazer’s otherwise impressive engine back. This transmission is always searching for the right gear. Even when we downshift aggressively, it doesn’t respond quickly to inputs.2020 Chevy Blazer: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs - Roadshow
  3. The car is indeed Expensive. A now 2020 Chevy Blazer, near-fully loaded RS with all-wheel drive, costs $50,765. The $3,575 Enhanced Convenience and Driver package, which adds a rear camera mirror, updated infotainment, and advanced safety features, is the Blazer’s most expensive option. The sunroof and 21-inch gloss black wheels, meanwhile, are another $2,495 on top of that. Considering the base front-wheel-drive model starts at an affordable $28,800 and the RS model starts at $43,500, that’s a significant and bizarrely unreasonable price hike.2020 Chevy Blazer Going Turbo With New Four-Cylinder Option ...
