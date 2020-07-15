Home Education 15th India-EU(European Union) Virtual Summit
EducationExamIn News

15th India-EU(European Union) Virtual Summit

By- Mohini Verma
 On 15th July 2020, the 15th summit between India and the European Union (EU) took place.

Where India was represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the EU was represented by Charles Michel, President of the European Council, also Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

During the meet India and the European Union(EU) were stated as”natural partners” and encouraged cultural exchanges and educational collaboration between India and the EU

India, EU adopted announcement on Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy:

Both countries adopted a Joint Declaration on Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy.

They welcomed the forthcoming renewal of the EU-India Science and Technology Agreement for the following five years.

They agreed to reconvene for the 16th India-EU Summit at 2021.

Joint Declaration on Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy will allow conversation and cooperation,

The areas included policy & regulations, exchange of best practices and capacities.

And technical exchanges in areas like energy efficiency, waste management, recycling, circular.

Business models in areas like freedom, ICT, mobility, structure, food and textiles industry.

https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2020/07/15/joint-statement-15th-eu-india-summit-15-july-2020/

India-EU endorsed “EU-India Strategic Partnership: A Road-map into 2025”

As a common road-map to direct joint actions and further strengthen the EU-India Strategic Partnership over the next five decades.

There was signing of the Euratom-India Agreement between EURATOM and the Department of Atomic Energy of India.

On research and development collaboration in the peaceful applications of atomic energy.

INDIA- EU decided to establish a maritime safety dialog replacing the counter-piracy dialog and explore opportunities for further maritime cooperation.

They also decided to deepen collaboration between the Indian Navy and the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) ATALANTA.

Both countries Renewed the Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement for another 5 years.

Which will enable continuation of scientific projects and research exchanges in areas such as biotechnology, clean energy, e-mobility, energy efficiency, marine sciences, etc..

Mohini Verma

