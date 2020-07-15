15 million coronavirus cases confirmed globally

- Advertisement -

On the outside, the latest coronavirus update we’ve continues the grim trend, with more than 15 million coronavirus cases currently been confirmed globally.

Epidemiologist Larry Brilliant, a physician who helped eradicate smallpox, has given a new meeting that supplies a detailed.

detailed appraisal of where we are at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

There is so much bad news on the market and so many breathless headlines stemming in the coronavirus pandemic that jockey for our attention each day.

that it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the enormity of what’s occurring at this time.

Even straightforward, factual assertions from respected health resources like White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

including his belief that the coronavirus likely won’t ever be completely eradicated from the globe — it’s just yet another in a flow of crushing news products.

especially when the virus is surging all around the nation, the rest of the world is appearing on dismayed.

and there’s not much of a light at the end of the tube in the moment.

t’s healthy to really stop as far as possible and remind yourself of the good news at this time.

though, as it’s not all bad, think it.

Why? The reason is evident once you consider it the preventative measures folks are using to protect themselves against the coronavirus keep you protected from the flu.

(Of course, things can as fast proceed the other way. Experts today see coronavirus cases along with the flu after parallel trajectories.

That also means if an area eases up way on coronavirus reduction, that could open the door for more flu cases).

Meanwhile, epidemiologist Larry Brilliant has been something of a breath of fresh air, in my opinion.

since he’s been a supply of something we haven’t gotten near enough of since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, barring a few exceptions including Dr. Fauci:

Straight talk, by an authoritative source, mixing the unvarnished and uncomfortable fact with reasons to feel optimistic.

He shared some of the latter through an appearance on In the Bubble, the podcast from former Obama health officer Andy Slavitt.

“We’re facing a bad coronavirus,” Brilliant states in the clip below, before warning:

“It’s only a virus. It is only a bag of RNA, surrounded by a bunch of fat.

and it has no intentionality… We are smarter than it is.

We will”kick it into the dustbin of history,” he adds,”if we collect our wits about us.”

It is available here.

On the 1 hand, he states he would not be surprised if we get to over 2 million deaths worldwide from the coronavirus (we’re at a little more than 625,000 as of the time of the writing).

On the other hand, Outstanding informs Wired:”You can be hopeful that science moves at a pace unknown before.

Just as the virus is growing exponentially, science is growing exponentially.

MIT has recorded over 20,000 scientific papers which are on the virus.

We’ve taken a page from Silicon Valley, and we’re exchanging cash for pace.

And we’re doing things in parallel instead of in sequence”

On if he opens bundle deliveries at home right away or quarantines them for fear of the virus:”

If you look at the things we worried about, such as the Amazon box which comes to the doorway.

that the virus can do that doesn't mean it does do this. I don't scrub my grocery store in any way.

In case an Amazon box comes, I open it right away.

I am mostly worried about face-to-face transmission…”

Oddly enough, Brilliant added two of his friends who worked on the Contagion movie got coronavirus.

One of them was a senior scientist telling the movie, and another was that the screenwriter.

A lot more fascinating tidbits such as that in the Wired interview previously.