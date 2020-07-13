’13 Reasons Why’ star Katherine Langford reflects on “hardest first role”!!!

13 Reasons Why lead Katherine Langford has said that taking part in the role of Hannah Baker as her first role was the “hardest”.

Quickly becoming the most-tweeted-about Netflix show to date following its first season premiere in March 2017, the thriller drama concluded its fourth season this summer season following the story of Hannah who took her personal life in season one.

Langford, who’s now starring in Cursed, continued to seem within the Netflix drama in flashbacks scenes. Nonetheless, it wasn’t a simple first gig for the 24-year-old actress.

Chatting with NME, she mentioned: “I feel I’m beginning to give myself extra credit for it.

“However on the time it was the very first thing that I’d ever carried out, so I took all of it at floor worth I feel. That have was my solely expertise on a movie set. It’s a task that I’m very grateful to have performed, and a narrative that I’m grateful to have advised.

“However yeah, once I look again now, I feel that was in all probability the toughest first function to have for quite a few causes. However for an awesome variety of different causes it was additionally the perfect.”

Netflix’s ‘Cursed’ is a contemporary revamp of King Arthur’s story.

She added: “I used to be fortunate to be surrounded by nice folks and fantastic creatives on that job. It’s a task that I’ll at all times have in my heart.”

Cursed, which re-imagines the legend of King Arthur by the eyes of Nimue, a personality performed by Langford who goes on to change into the legendary ‘Woman of the Lake’, airs on Netflix now.

Elsewhere within the NME interview, Langford talked about being caught in Sweden as a result of coronavirus pandemic, life after 13 Reasons Why, and dealing with the backlash that has followed the controversial show since its conception.

You’ll be able to learn the remainder of the interview here