13 reasons why season 4: Release Date, cast, plot, And Latest Updates !!!

Anyone else appearing in their high school experience far more fondly after the conclusion of 13 Reasons Why? It seems that everything that could go wrong occurred in Liberty High’s halls because Hannah Baker’s dreadful suicide tapes put things off in the very first period of the hit drama show of Netflix began in 2017. Although the series wasn’t initially planned to continue past the story of Jay Asher’s best-selling novel, showrunner Brian Yorkey managed to make a full-fledged narrative that emanates much deeper to the underbelly of adolescent mental health, sexual assault, violence and sexuality through the eyes of Dylan Minnette’s Clay Jensen.

13 Reasons Why may leave a heritage of being too ambitious because it explored lots of timely subjects during its nearly 50-episode run (including this year’s unbelievably convenient exploration of police brutality). The teenage drama has had more than its share of controversies memorably with Netflix’s ultimate decision to edit a pivotal scene from the collection. As the teens gear up to graduating high school, the previous season seeks to close the plot lines to fans. In true tradition for the show, not everyone made it out alive. Let’s talk the end out:

Justin Foley’s Tragic Decision In 13 Reasons Why

The strangest and heartbreaking element of 13 Reasons Why’s finale was Justin Foley’s storyline wrapped up. The character started as yet another high school jock characterized by hanging out with the boys and breaking the hearts of the past girlfriends’ Hannah and Jessica. Justin’s arc started to hold more meaning because it revealed heroin dependence and his dwelling life as the series went on. The high schooler was veering toward homelessness when Clay took him, his family adopted him, and he decided he’d get blank.

If he renders serious about staying on track, the fourth season begins on a high note for Justin. But then he learns his mom has died of a drug overdose and passes relapse. This season’s immense tragedy comes during prom if Justin falls on the dance floor. Justin is rushed to the hospital also tests positive for HIV-1. He had contracted the state when participating in sex work.

The death was immediately met with significant backlash from fans since the series didn’t spend time to educate its audiences on HIV/AIDS. (Much like the much-disputed school shooting sequence at the end of Season 2.) 13 Reasons Why celebrity Dylan Minnette has recently explained why he felt Justin’s death was a fitting notice for the series to finish with these words:

It’d have been more out of character if 13 Reasons Why stopped without breaking of its audience, right? Anyway… aside from Justin Foley’s death, the series wrapped up a ton of first loose ends we moved into curious about too.

The Case Is Closed On Bryce Walker’s Murder

Moving into Season 4, the main plotline teased was the matter of these secrets surrounding Bryce Walker’s murder. The prior season concentrated on the show that Alex Standall had murdered the late Monty, and the rapist was framed for the crime. Since the ex Winston of Monty was at the night of Bryce’s murder with Monty, he was the sole person with evidence against the instance. However, in the year Alex ends up forming a short relationship with Winston that has once Alex admits to murdering Bryce, the character opts to keep his lips closed about Monty.

Where The Finale Of 13 Reasons Why Leaves Clay Jensen

The finale of 13 Reasons Why has Clay Jensen confronting the inner demons head-on leftover from the previous few seasons of this series. Much of the last episodes revolve around weight and the extreme anxiety the high schooler feels. His health erupts to dissociative personality disorder’s formation as two separate personalities begin to emerge in the adolescent. This is shown through the character when he turns to hateful and violent actions entering periods. After Clay turns to therapy, the audience finds he was behind the graffiti, which said, “Monty was framed,” He had been behind setting the vehicle on fire throughout the school walkout.

His end is certainly ridden with tragedy with the death of his”brother” Justin Foley. Still, the event also permits him to realize how he can make a positive effect on somebody once he finds out Justin’s college letter commended Clay helping him get him back onto his feet. His graduation speech sums up the character’s journey through throwing away his”hate” despite his pain and hammers home the series’ message of high school being life and death as far as anything else.

How The Ending Connects With Hannah Baker’s Tapes

With all the drama that’s happened since Season 1, as lovers, we may be asking ourselves how the series could veer so far from the intention of the first: to inform Hannah Baker’s story. As she explained the circumstances that lead to her suicide, the show grabbed audiences’ focus via the voice of the personality of Katherine Langford. Season 4 does circle back when Clay receives them at the mail from the mother of Hannah. In an effort for Clay to eventually move forward from his whirlwind school years centered on catastrophe, he buries the tapes together with the other pupils in the first place he started listening to them.

The second is a metaphor and an additional scene, including Hannah Baker walking during graduation that he reproduces before a meet-cute with a woman named Heidi, also attending Brown signals a hopeful new chapter for Clay in his school years.

What Happens To The Liberty High Teens After Graduation

The remainder of this Liberty High student involved with 13 Reasons Why have happy endings to boast. After writing a college essay, Jessica is admitted to Berkeley, centered on regaining her awareness of self after her rape. Attending with her is king, Alex, who discovered love with Charlie and Tyler Down, who is dating Monty’s sister and has come to terms with his abuse and run-in with gun violence. Tony turns out Zach wants rather than continuing his sports career to pursue his dream concealed in music and has a ride in the University of Nevada.