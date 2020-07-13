13 reasons why season 4: Release Date, cast, plot, And Trailer !!!

- Advertisement -

Everyone else looking at their high school experience a lot more fondly after the 13 Reasons Why? It appears that happened in Liberty High’s halls because Hannah Baker’s suicide tapes put things off in the very first season of Netflix’s hit drama show started in 2017. Although the series wasn’t originally planned to last past the narrative of Jay Asher’s best-selling book, showrunner Brian Yorkey managed to create a full-scale storyline that dived much deeper to the underbelly of adolescent mental health, sexual assault, sexuality and violence through the eyes of Dylan Minnette’s Clay Jensen.

13 Reasons Why may leave a heritage of being too ambitious since the series explored a lot of timely topics throughout its nearly 50-episode run (such as this year’s incredibly convenient exploration of police brutality). The teen drama has had over its share of controversies memorably using Netflix’s ultimate decision to edit a vital scene in the sequence. Since the teen’s equipment, as much as graduating high school, the season attempts to provide closure into the plot lines to fans. In true tradition for the show, not everybody made it out alive. Let us talk out the ending:

Justin Foley’s Tragic Decision In 13 Reasons Why

The shocking and heartbreaking element of 13 Reasons Why’s finale was Justin Foley’s storyline wrapped up. The character began as another high school jock characterized by hanging out with the boys and breaking the hearts of his girlfriends’ Hannah and Jessica. As the show went on, Justin’s arc began to hold more meaning as it revealed his home life and heroin dependency. When Clay took him the high schooler was veering toward homelessness, he was afterward adopted by his family he decided he’d get clean.

If he renders rehab serious about remaining on course, the season starts on a high note for Justin. But he learns his mom has died of a drug overdose and passes relapse. The catastrophe of the season comes during prom when Justin collapses on the dance floor. Justin is rushed to the hospital also tests positive for HIV-1. He’d contracted the illness when engaging in sex work.

The death was immediately met with significant backlash from fans — especially since the show didn’t spend some time to educate its audiences on HIV/AIDS properly. (Not unlike the much-disputed school shooting chain at the end of Season Two .) 13 Reasons Why celebrity Dylan Minnette has recently explained why he felt Justin’s departure was a fitting note to the series to finish with these words: