13 reasons why season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Update !!!

WARNING: Spoilers are ahead for the last season of 13 Reasons . If you’d like to see the previous ten episodes of the drama play out head there .

Anyone else looking in their high school experience a lot more fondly following the finish of 13 Reasons Why? It appears that happened in the halls of Liberty High because Hannah Baker’s tragic suicide tapes set off things at Netflix’s hit drama series’ very first season began in 2017. Even though the series was not initially planned to last past the story of Jay Asher’s best-selling novel, showrunner Brian Yorkey managed to make a full-fledged narrative that emanates much deeper to the underbelly of teen mental health, sexual assault, sexuality and violence through the eyes of Dylan Minnette’s Clay Jensen.

13 Reasons Why may leave a heritage of being overly ambitious because the show explored a lot of timely topics during its nearly 50-episode run (including this year’s unbelievably convenient exploration of police brutality). The teen drama has had over its share of controversies memorably with Netflix’s ultimate decision to edit a vital scene in the series. The previous season attempts to provide closure into the plot lines to fans since the teens equipment up to graduating high school. In true tradition for the series, not everybody made it out alive. Let us talk the end out:

Justin Foley’s Tragic Conclusion In 13 Reasons Why

The most shocking and tragic element of 13 Reasons Why’s finale was how Justin Foley’s storyline wrapped up. The character started as another high school jock characterized by hanging out with the boys and breaking the hearts of his past girlfriends’ Hannah and Jessica. Justin’s arc began to hold more meaning because it revealed heroin addiction and his dwelling life as the show went on. When Clay took him the high schooler was veering toward homelessness, his family embraced him he decided he’d get blank.

When he leaves rehab serious about remaining on track by attending his support team 25, the season starts on a high note for Justin. But then he learns his mother has died of a drug overdose and enters relapse. The colossal tragedy of this season comes through prom, when Justin collapses on the dancing floor. Justin is rushed to the hospital and tests positive for HIV-1, which has already progressed to AIDS. He’d contracted the illness when participating in sex work throughout his time on the streets.

The death was instantly satisfied with massive backlash from fans — especially since the show didn’t spend some time to educate its audiences on HIV/AIDS properly. (Much like the much-disputed college shooting sequence at the end of Season 2.) 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette has recently explained why he felt Justin’s departure was a fitting note for the series to finish on with these words: