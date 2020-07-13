13 Reasons why Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Anyone else looking at their high school experience far more fondly after the conclusion of 13 Reasons Why? It seems that everything that could go wrong occurred in the halls of Liberty High since the tragic suicide tapes of Hannah Baker put off things in the first period of Netflix‘s hit drama series began in 2017. Although the series was not originally planned to last past the narrative of Jay Asher’s best-selling book, showrunner Brian Yorkey was able to create a full-scale storyline that dived much deeper to the underbelly of adolescent mental health, sexual assault, violence and sexuality through the eyes of Dylan Minnette’s Clay Jensen.

13 Reasons Why may leave a legacy of being too ambitious because the show explored a lot of timely subjects during its nearly 50-episode run (such as this season’s incredibly convenient exploration of police brutality). The teen drama has had more than its share of controversies memorably using Netflix’s ultimate decision to edit out a vital scene from the sequence. Since the adolescent’s equipment up to graduating high school, the previous season attempts to give close to the plot lines to fans. In tradition for the series, not everyone made it out alive. Let’s talk the end out:

Justin Foley’s Tragic Conclusion In 13 Reasons Why

The most shocking and heartbreaking element of 13 Reasons Why’s finale was Justin Foley’s storyline wrapped up. The character started as another high school jock characterized by hanging out with the boys and breaking the hearts of his past girlfriends’ Hannah and Jessica. Justin’s arc started to hold more significance as it revealed heroin dependency and his home life as the series went on. When Clay took him, the high schooler was veering toward homelessness; his family adopted him, he decided he would get clean.

When he leaves serious about staying on track by attending his support group meetings, the season starts on a high note for Justin. But then he learns his mom passes relapse and has died of a drug overdose. The season’s tragedy comes during prom when Justin collapses on the dancing floor. Justin is rushed to the hospital also tests positive for HIV-1, which has progressed to AIDS. When participating in sex work during his time on the 16, He’d contracted the condition.

Since the show didn’t spend some time to educate its viewers on 26, the death was instantly met with significant backlash from fans. (Not unlike the much-disputed college shooting sequence at the end of Season 2.) 13 Reasons Why celebrity Dylan Minnette has recently explained why he felt Justin’s death was a fitting notice for the series to end with these words:

T would have been more from the character when 13 Reasons Why finished without breaking more of its viewers, right? Anyway… aside from Justin Foley’s passing, the series wrapped up a ton of first loose ends we went to curious about.

The Case Is Closed On Bryce Walker’s Murder

Moving into Season 4, the major plot point teased was the matter of these secrets surrounding Bryce Walker’s murder. The season concentrated on the reveal that Alex Standall had killed the rapist, and the late Monty was framed for the crime. Since Monty’s ex Winston had been with Monty at the night of Bryce’s murder, he was the sole person with evidence against the instance. Nonetheless, in the year Alex ends up forming a brief relationship with Winston that later has after Alex admits to murdering Bryce, the character opts to keep his lips sealed about Monty.

Where The Finale Of 13 Reasons Why Leaves Clay Jensen

The finale of all 13 Reasons Why has Clay Jensen facing the inner demons head-on leftover from the past three seasons of this show. Much of the episodes revolve around weight and the intense anxiety the high schooler feels. As two individual personalities start to emerge from the teen, his health erupts into the formation of personality disorder. This is revealed through the character when he turns into actions, forgetting periods. Once Clay turns to therapy, the audience finds he had been supporting the graffiti, which said”Monty was styled” and that he was behind placing the vehicle on fire throughout the school walkout.

His ending is certainly ridden with tragedy with the death of his”brother” Justin Foley. Still, the event also permits him to understand how he could make a positive impact on someone once he sees out Justin’s college letter commended Clay helping him get him back on his feet. His graduation address sums up the character’s journey through throwing off his”hate” regardless of his pain and hammers home the series’ concept of high school being life and death as much as anything else.

How The Ending Connects With Hannah Baker’s Tapes

With all the drama that has occurred since Season 1, as fans, we might be asking ourselves how the series could veer so far from the original intention: to inform Hannah Baker’s story. The show grabbed audiences’ attention using the voice of the character of Katherine Langford because she explained the conditions that lead to her suicide. Season 4 will circle back into the tapes when Clay receives them in the mail from Hannah’s mom. In an effort for Clay to move ahead from his whirlwind school years, the recordings are buried with all the pupils in the first place he began listening to them.

The moment is a metaphor and an additional scene featuring Hannah Baker walking during graduation, which he reproduces before a meet-cute having a girl named Heidi attending Brown signals a hopeful new chapter for Clay in his school years.

What Happened To The Liberty High Teens Following Graduation

The remainder of the Liberty High students involved in 13 Reasons Why have happy endings to boast. After writing a school essay focused on her reclaiming, her sense of self Jessica is admitted to Berkeley. Attending with her is king, Alex, who discovered love with Charlie and Tyler Down, who is currently a relationship with the sister of Monty and has come to terms with his sexual abuse and run-in with gun violence. Tony has a full ride at the University of Nevada and ends Zach would like to pursue his dream in music rather than continuing his sports career.