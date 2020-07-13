13 Reasons Why Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Upcoming News

- Advertisement -

13 Reasons Why is one of the most amazing shows on Netflix for which people are waiting eagerly and has seen tremendous growth since the time it was released in 2017 for the first time on Netflix.

The countdown for the show’s fourth and final season has already begun. Fans have gone gaga over the series since the time it was released. A total of 3 seasons have been broadcasted on Netflix till now. The series is based on a novel written by Jay Asher in 2007 of the same name.

The series is produced by July moon productions and paramount television. This teen drama mystery combo has been quite famous over Netflix in recent times. The series revolves around a high school friend who took her life after being mentally and sexually harassed at her school and a lack of support from her family. Later on, a box of tapes recorded by the girl is found in which she explains the reasons behind moving forward with such a horrendous step.

The show is set to premiere on Netflix on June 5, 2020. However, this is going to be the last season for the show. So fans will no longer get a new season of thirteen reasons why.

The trailer for the final season of 13 Reasons Why and things aren’t looking good for Clay and the rest of the gang. It looks like Winston is out to get revenge for Monty’s death and Clay isn’t handling it so well.

Season 4 cast

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen

Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla

Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis

Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley

Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker

Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey

Devin Druid as Tyler Down

Grace Saif as Ani Achola

Josh Hamilton as Mr Jensen

Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen

Miles Heizer as Alex Standall

Although Bryce Walker was murdered in season three, the upcoming series features flashbacks as Justin Prentice, the actor who plays the character, was present at the table read.

Although Katherine Langford appeared in season two, she did not appear in the third season and was not present at the table read in the trailer so it is unlikely that she returns this series.

