13 Reasons Why Season 4: Here Are All The Details Regarding It

By- Mugdha Singh
The teen drama 13 Reasons Why is so much popular all around the world. The show has successfully streamed its four seasons on Netflix. It is based on genres like youth, sexual assault, suicide, love, ragging, high school problems, etc. The fourth season finally brought the controversial show to a conclusion.

About the show

The students spent four years in the liberty high school and finally got graduated in season 4. The story revolves around a teen boy Clay whose friend has committed suicide and left behind 13 recordings of why she did so.

13 Reasons Why season 4 Summary

All the four seasons saw the revealing of the 13 reasons in segments. While in the fourth season when the prom was canceled the students finally open up and talk their hearts out with their parents. Clay also discloses to his parents that he was the one who vandalized in the school. Whereas, Justin says that he relapsed. Charlie, on the other hand, discloses that he is bisexual. Meanwhile, Alex is showing confessing that he has a boyfriend and that’s Charlie.

Thus, after they talk to their parents they finally get to go to the prom. There Charlie and Alex are crowned with the title of the Prom Kings. And the next moment we see Justin, who finally got to patch up with Jessica gets collapsed on the stage. When he is taken to the hospital the doctor says that he is having AIDS. He also gets pneumonia and meningitis. However, his friends are lucky enough to bid him goodbye before his death. And Jessica confesses him her love for one last time.

After some time, Clay gets Justin’s admission essay. It read that Justin admired Clay and he was his main influencer. Justin also treated him like his brother. And Clay leaves the town after that. While the last episode shows that all the kids have left the school, got admission into separate colleges, and are all set to leave.

While Clay has got admission into Brown University, Jessica has been accepted by Berkeley University although she wrote everything about riots, stripping, and getting suspended in her admission essay. Alex too is going to Berkeley while Ani to Stanford.

Also Read:   The OA Season 3: Renewal Status, Release Date, Storyline And Read Here All Updates
