100 Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All New Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
Talking 8 of 100 series, it’s none other than Jason Rothenberg, which came out this year’s masterpiece. All nowadays, we’re something, or we can say that we’re possibly to go over the sequence whose idea revolves around the present circumstance that is ongoing. This story is created from a mind Kass Morgan which is based on a novel and developed by an American firm. The contemporary vicinity is very like an apocalypse scenario that we get to view in zombie film Or sequence associated with it.

The set we are talking about is known as a hundred That is a play television net on the book of the name that is identical. Jason Rothenberg grows for the CW Network the Sequence. We must appreciate the work of Jason, which fans are waiting to see.

Will there be an eighth season of The 100?

As previously mentioned that the season of this series, which released in May 2020, is now running on TV. It had been made clear that the season will mark the close of the series when the season was announced in April 2019. Yes, The 100 will not be returning for another season.

And there’s a silver lining.

The creator Rothenberg of the show declared that they are currently working on a prequel to the series. The name for the same has been announced. The pilot to the same series will appear in the show’s seventh season. The episode will be called anaconda’. As of yet, there haven’t been any statements about the release date of this prequel.

We do understand about the cast for this prequel series. These include Iola Evans as Callie, Adain Bradley as Reese, and Leo Howard as August.

In conclusion, we can say that we might not be seeing Clarke and buddies on-screen, but the prequel will be well worth the wait!

What is the Storyline of “100 Season 8”?

This series is filled with Action Science fiction, and this narrative of the one hundred is entirely based on a post-apocalyptic world. This sequence’s IMDb ranking is fantastic. Then, ninety-seven years have exceeded in the opinion that all lifestyles used to be wiped out from Earth’s surface. It revolves around the lives of survivors, who consist of adolescents. According to the narrative, the teens are out of a local habitat called Ark. They return to discover ruins after a nuclear apocalypse.

The Cast of “100 Season 8” !

So we are hoping to see each of those characters who were in earlier seasons, and they’ll be the same in this season. Some characters may come in Season 8 like Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes, Marie Avegero Poulos as Octavia Blake, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake, and a Lot More. So the crew of the year of 100 Season is:

  • Eliza Tayloris coming as Clarke Griffin
  • Thomas McDonell is coming as Finn Collins
  • Alaina Huffman is coming as Nikki
  • Lindsey Morgan is coming as Raven Reyes
  • Bob Morley is coming as Bellamy Blake
  • Shannon Kook is coming as Jordan Green
