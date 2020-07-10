10 hottest new shows on Netflix and TV people can’t wait to see in August 2020

- Advertisement -

August 2020 is a huge month for entertainment, with dozens of hotly anticipated new and returning TV shows set to premiere.

You should also consider spending as much time as you can inside as there’s plenty of hotly anticipated new content coming to keep you busy in August.

Netflix has a ton of new original movies and shows set to premiere next month,

and we recently told you about all 60 new Netflix originals debuting in August 2020.

The TV Time app is used by more than 14 million iPhone and Android owners to track the shows their watching,

and to keep track of the upcoming shows they want to watch.

In TV Time’s August 2020 anticipation report,

the company has revealed the 10 most eagerly awaited shows set to premiere next month.

HBO tops the charts in August with Lovecraft Country.

Netflix swept all five spots on the list for August 2020 for new seasons of returning shows.

You can see them all below along with the top five new series set to debut in August,

and you’ll find premiere dates next to each title.

NEW TV SHOWS:

Lovecraft Country (HBO) – 8/16 Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access) – 8/6 Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Netflix) – 8/7 The Fugitive (Quibi) – 8/3 Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) – 8/14

RETURNING TV SHOWS:

Lucifer (Netflix) – 8/21 The Rain (Netflix) – 8/6 Trinkets (Netflix) – 8/25 3% (Netflix) – 8/14 High Seas (Netflix) – 8/7