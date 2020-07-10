Home Entertainment 10 Great Films (And Everything Else) Coming To Hulu This August
By- Shankar
This month’s very first day is a lovely one. Just once you feel you’ve burned through each fantastic movie choice that can be found on your favorite streaming program, a multitude of new movies are added to solutions such as Netflix NFLX +0.3percent, Amazon Prime AMZN +0.6percent,  HBO and Hulu This August with each day.

And August is different. There are scores of films hitting this weekend to Hulu and more.

Casino Royale/Quantum of Solace
While most of us await No Time to Die–that is Daniel Craig’s closing showing as James Bond–let us like the first two 007 films of this Bond era, Casino Royale has enjoyed an excellent reputation through recent years. And, personally, I believe Quantum of Solace receives a bad rap.

Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace will be available to flow on Hulu This August 31.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Dora and the Lost City of Gold combine the ranks of Sonic the Hedgehog along with the current Jumanji films as a Fantastic example of how to combine family-friendly fun with really entertaining action and experience. Isabela Moner inhabits the role of Dora the Explorer with simplicity, and Michael Peña and Eva Longoria do a Fantastic job.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold will soon be available to flow on Hulu This Augustt 3.

A Great Woman
Years earlier, Scarlett Johansson got two Academy Award nominations in one year; she had been murdering it together with Helen Hunt at the 2004 love A Great Woman. As Hunt’s character attempts to triumph over the husband of Johansson, Johansson, and Hunt duel it out.

A Great Woman will soon be available to flow on Hulu This August 1.

The Stand
Arnold Schwarzenegger has experienced a very long, prosperous career as an action star. He has been much quieter over the last decade as a man. However, he’d star in The Stand, an underrated western by the head of Kim Jee-Woon, a manager who made a name for himself in South Korea with movies like A Tale of 2 Sisters and The Good, the Bad, the Wild.

The Stand will soon be available to flow on Hulu on August 1.

Monster’s Ball
For this day, Halle Berry is the only African American woman to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards. And she won that award for Monster’s Ball–a gripping play about two emotionally wounded men and women who find solace in one another. Alongside Berry, Billy Bob Thornton delivers a performance that is Great.

Dragon ‘s Ball will be available to flow on Hulu on August 11

Sometimes the...
