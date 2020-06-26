Home Top Stories Zealandia Is a Huge Underwater Landmass Beneath Present-Day New Zealand
Top Stories

Zealandia Is a Huge Underwater Landmass Beneath Present-Day New Zealand

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

Scientists studying the lost continent of Zealandia have generated a series of detailed maps that show the continent sitting under the sea surface.

Zealandia is an immense underwater landmass beneath present-day New Zealand.

The continent, when it was over sea level, would multiply the magnitude of New Zealand repeatedly.

There is a continent you never heard of. It’s named Zealandia, and it’s almost completely covered in ocean water. The tiny bit of land that peeks over the ocean’s surface is what we know as New Zealand, but the landmass which New Zealand is a part of is much, much bigger than we see on many maps.

Researchers from GNS Science have given several stunningly detailed maps of the so-called”missing continent,” giving us a glimpse of how it compares to neighboring Australia and how it may look if ocean levels weren’t significant.

Also Read:   Castlevania Season 4 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Latest Updates!!!

Zealandia has all the makings of a continent.

There are highlands and lowlands. There’s a vast flat plateau that might have been a desert or grassland if it sat a bit higher. It is enormous when compared to the size of New Zealand today as we understand it.

“These maps are a scientific standard — but they are even more than that. They’re a way of communicating our work to our colleagues, stakeholders, teachers, and the general public,” Dr. Nick Mortimer, a geologist who headed the map project, said in a statement. “We have produced these maps to provide an accurate, complete, and up-to-date image of the New Zealand and southwest Pacific area’s geology — better than we have had before.”

Also Read:   Japan's $500 Billion Coronavirus Bill Is Just the Beginning
Also Read:   Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And How Did Previous Season End

These maps of the area are especially cool since they allow us to imagine this area of the world and may look if the structure of the plates on their surface was a bit different.

They also have an essential intent that is scientific, although they neat to check at.

“Their value is that they offer an original context in which to explain and comprehend that the setting of New Zealand’s volcanoes, plate boundary, and sedimentary basins,” Dr. Mortimer states. (Zealandia)

There are three versions of this map data available to see right from the browser. There’s a bathymetry map, a tectonic map, and a map. The bathymetry map is most likely your best bet if you would like to dream of what the continent could look like if it were over sea level, although the one is interesting because it shows how the shape of the continent influenced.

Also Read:   CDC: Coronavirus Began Spreading In The US Even Earlier Than Believed, According To New Research

The Earth is continuously changing. The continents’ structure is a far cry from what they had been 100 million years ago, although it’s a gradual process. Go, and you will find all the mashed into the supercontinent Pangea. Zealandia might have ended up being a continent instead of a submerged landmass if things were shaken differently.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Japan's $500 Billion Coronavirus Bill Is Just the Beginning
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Fuller house season 5: Netflix Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Fuller House is an American sitcom that is broadcasted as a Netflix original series. Jeff Franklin has created the show. The show Fuller House...
Read more

Jupiter’s Moon Europa: Scientists Say Alien Life May Live

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Jupiter's moon Europa Could have the conditions necessary to support life, a new study claims. The interior of the planet is thought to be...
Read more

Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Watchmen 2

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
Watchmen is an American superhero drama television series created for HBO. Damon Lindelof has created the show. The show is in continuation with the...
Read more

Asymptomatic Coronavirus Carriers Can Shed The Virus, Study Says

Corona Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Coronavirus symptoms Don't Have to be present for a person to be Infectious. Asymptomatic Coronavirus carriers can shed the virus, which means that they...
Read more

Bad Boys For Life: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
Bad Boys 3, officially known as Bad Boys for Life, is an American comedy action drama movie written by Chris Bremner, Peter Craig, and...
Read more

Greys Anatomy Season 17 Release Date, Cast, & All You Need To Know.

TV Series Kavin -
Grey's Anatomy is an American medical drama television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry...
Read more

Made In Heaven Season 2 Release Date, Cast, & All You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Kavin -
Made In Heaven is an Indian drama web television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the entertainment industry...
Read more

Warrior Nun Season 1 Episode 1 Release Date, Cast, & All You Need To Know

Netflix Kavin -
Warrior Nun is an American fantasy drama web television series. The first season of the series came back in May 2019. the development has...
Read more

Overlord Season 4: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

TV Series Sunidhi -
Anime fanatics have been impatiently waiting for ‘Overlord Season 4’ ever seeing that season 3 ended. The collection has racked up tons of appreciation...
Read more

Zealandia Is a Huge Underwater Landmass Beneath Present-Day New Zealand

Top Stories Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Scientists studying the lost continent of Zealandia have generated a series of detailed maps that show the continent sitting under the sea surface. Zealandia is...
Read more
© World Top Trend