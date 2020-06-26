Zealandia Is a Huge Underwater Landmass Beneath Present-Day New Zealand

- Advertisement -

Scientists studying the lost continent of Zealandia have generated a series of detailed maps that show the continent sitting under the sea surface.

Zealandia is an immense underwater landmass beneath present-day New Zealand.

The continent, when it was over sea level, would multiply the magnitude of New Zealand repeatedly.

There is a continent you never heard of. It’s named Zealandia, and it’s almost completely covered in ocean water. The tiny bit of land that peeks over the ocean’s surface is what we know as New Zealand, but the landmass which New Zealand is a part of is much, much bigger than we see on many maps.

Researchers from GNS Science have given several stunningly detailed maps of the so-called”missing continent,” giving us a glimpse of how it compares to neighboring Australia and how it may look if ocean levels weren’t significant.

Zealandia has all the makings of a continent.

There are highlands and lowlands. There’s a vast flat plateau that might have been a desert or grassland if it sat a bit higher. It is enormous when compared to the size of New Zealand today as we understand it.

“These maps are a scientific standard — but they are even more than that. They’re a way of communicating our work to our colleagues, stakeholders, teachers, and the general public,” Dr. Nick Mortimer, a geologist who headed the map project, said in a statement. “We have produced these maps to provide an accurate, complete, and up-to-date image of the New Zealand and southwest Pacific area’s geology — better than we have had before.”

These maps of the area are especially cool since they allow us to imagine this area of the world and may look if the structure of the plates on their surface was a bit different.

They also have an essential intent that is scientific, although they neat to check at.

“Their value is that they offer an original context in which to explain and comprehend that the setting of New Zealand’s volcanoes, plate boundary, and sedimentary basins,” Dr. Mortimer states. (Zealandia)

There are three versions of this map data available to see right from the browser. There’s a bathymetry map, a tectonic map, and a map. The bathymetry map is most likely your best bet if you would like to dream of what the continent could look like if it were over sea level, although the one is interesting because it shows how the shape of the continent influenced.

The Earth is continuously changing. The continents’ structure is a far cry from what they had been 100 million years ago, although it’s a gradual process. Go, and you will find all the mashed into the supercontinent Pangea. Zealandia might have ended up being a continent instead of a submerged landmass if things were shaken differently.