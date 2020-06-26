Home TV Series Netflix Young Justice Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date, Cast & All Updates
Young Justice Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date, Cast & All Updates

By- Kavin
Young Justice is an American superhero animated television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on November 26, 2010. Based on the positive response from the animation fans, community development has been renewing the series for another season. This is one of the few series in the animation television web series portfolio that gets renewed soon after the completion of the previous season. In this article, I’ll discuss the Young Justice season 4 episode 1 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is developed by Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman for Cartoon Network. It follows the Action, Adventure, Science fiction, Superhero, Teen drama genre. The story of the television series is based on the animation comic series Young Justice by Todd Dezago,

Todd Nauck, Lary Stucker. Sam Register is the executive producer of the series. The series has completed the third season of the series consisting of 72 episodes. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 30 minutes, holding more than a million active viewers.

When Is Young Justice Season Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date?

We don’t have any official confirmation about the Young Justice Season 4 Episode 1 release date. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that the fourth season of the animated series will be released within this year. The crew has already suspended the development progress of the series due to the outbreak of the virus. Even if the progress of the series gets, delayed fans can be expected the season within this year without further delay.

Those interested in the fourth season of the series can enjoy the season through DC Universe, similar to the third season of Young Justice. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Young Justice Season Season 4 Episode 1. However, we’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Young Justice Season 4?

Many might have known that the voice cast plays an important role in the animated television series. It’s expected that there won’t be any significant changes in the cast details of the television series. Development is said to talk with the performance artist for the fourth season of the series. Fans can enjoy their favorite voice cast artist in the fourth season of the series. We have gathered voice cast information from internet sources.

Following are the voice cast included in the Series

  • Jesse McCartney,
  • Khary Payton,
  • Jason Spisak,
  • Nolan North,
  • Danica McKellar,
  • Stephanie Lemelin.
Kavin
